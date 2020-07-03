Left Menu
Bringing private companies in coal sector is need of the hour: MCL chief

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:40 IST
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, said on Friday that the commercial mining is the need of the hour to curb foreign exchange outflow, and the liberalisation of the sector will not have any impact on the state-run miner as it has sufficient reserves. Five trade unions, including RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), working in Coal India Ltd (CIL) went on a three-day strike from Thursday to protest against the government's decision to allow commercial mining.

In an appeal to the employees to resume operations, MCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director B N Shukla said, "At the time when the country is facing COVID-19 pandemic and threat from neighbouring countries, we are required to stay united in the interest of the nation." Producing one billion tonne of coal for the country by 2023-24 was an uphill task for Coal India, and private players would supplement the miner's production to meet the energy requirement, the Odisha-based subsidiary of CIL said. "Commercialisation of coal mining in India is need of the hour to enhance production to meet the growing energy requirement," Shukla said, emphasising that "no government company had shown interest to take up the offered coal blocks since they are very difficult to mine".

The Coal Ministry has also clarified that there is a thrust on the miner to achieve one billion tonne dry fuel production by 2023-24, he said. "The country is importing about 250 million tonne, including 40-50 million tonne of coking coal, for meeting its energy demand and paying Rs 1.5 lakh crore in foreign currency, besides losing on DMF (District Mineral Foundation), royalty and employment to local people," he said.

The ministry has also clarified that there was no plan for privatisation of Coal India or any of its subsidiaries, and no block allotted to the miner will be given to any private player, Shukla said. "There is no reason which justifies this strike," he said.

Shukla said the Odisha government had declared coal mining as an important service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and urged the MCL employees to return to work without further delay. Unions said that on the first day of the strike, the production of coal had come to a standstill with loss of about 2 million tonnes (MT) of output.

More workers joined the strike by Coal India trade unions on the second day of the protest on Friday even as the management is putting pressure to withdraw the stir, union leaders claimed..

