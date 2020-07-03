OKAYA bags order to install EV chargers in Shillong

Left Menu
OKAYA Power on Friday said it has bagged a contract from state-owned Power Grid Corporation for supply, installation and commissioning of multi-standard electric vehicles chargers in Shillong.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:49 IST
OKAYA Power on Friday said it has bagged a contract from state-owned Power Grid Corporation for supply, installation and commissioning of multi-standard electric vehicles chargers in Shillong. "OKAYA, a flagship company of Okaya Power Group, has announced to have bagged a major contract from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL)," the company said in a company.

PGCIL has given this contract to OKAYA for supply, installation and commissioning of over 55 multi-standard EV chargers (100 kilowatts) as per CCS2/CHAdeMO Protocol, and 15 KW DC fast chargers as per DC-001 in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. Anshul Gupta, director of OKAYA Power Pvt Ltd, said in the statement, "We are delighted to be awarded with the contract of installation and commission of over 55 multi-standard EV chargers (100 KW) and 15 KW DC fast chargers in Shillong." OKAYA aims to provide EV chargers and charging solutions across India and globally, keeping in mind the requirements of both the existing and upcoming electric vehicles.

