Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu announces Rs 416 cr projects, several initiatives during Rohru, Rampur visit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated 89 development projects worth Rs 415.80 crore during his three-day visit to the Rohru and Rampur Assembly constituencies of Shimla district from October 1 to 3, while making several announcements related to roads, education, healthcare, transportation and other local needs. Of the total projects, 61 development projects worth Rs 182.87 crore were dedicated to the Rohru Assembly constituency, while 28 projects worth Rs 232.93 crore were dedicated to the people of the Rampur Assembly constituency.

During the visit, Sukhu stayed overnight at Bhatwari in the remote Rohru area and Kasha-Pat in Rampur. He interacted with local residents, heard their concerns and directed officials to take necessary action on issues raised by them. People raised issues related to roads, education, transportation, drinking water, community facilities and local development during the Chief Minister's interactions in the two constituencies.

Sukhu also participated in Anti-Chitta rallies in both Rohru and Rampur and reiterated the state government's commitment to making Himachal Pradesh a Chitta-free state. During his interaction with students of PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, Rohru, a girl student requested a new school building. Sukhu announced Rs 2 crore for construction of the new building.

At a public gathering in Chirgaon, he announced an increase in the support price of milk from December 1. He also announced an increase of Rs 1 per kilogram in the procurement price of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), with apples to be procured at Rs 13 per kilogram instead of Rs 12 per kilogram. The Chief Minister also announced the upgradation of Community Health Centre, Sandasu, into a Civil Hospital, opening of a Sub-Tehsil at Samarkot and a survey for opening an SDM office at Chirgaon. He also announced that Jangla and Chirgaon schools would be brought under the CBSE system.

During the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme at Bhatwari in Rohru, Sukhu interacted with local residents and heard their grievances and development needs. He announced grants of Rs 5 lakh each for Mahila Mandals and assured that the Barshil Bridge would be made motorable. He also announced Rs 20 lakh for the Chingwari road and Rs 5 lakh for construction of the Pekha-Diudi Mahila Mandal building. Dhamwari School would also be brought under the CBSE system, he said.

Sukhu said the state government had sanctioned Rs 36 crore for construction of the Tikker-Jarol-Gahan road, which would facilitate apple growers in transporting their produce to markets. During an interaction with students in Rampur, children raised concerns related to education, availability of teachers and the engagement of teachers in non-academic duties. Sukhu listened to their concerns and assured them of necessary action.

He also announced that Taklech School in the Rampur Assembly constituency would be brought under the CBSE system. During his visit to Kasha-Pat, Sukhu announced Rs 2 crore for construction of a new school building and also announced development of a playground in the village. He said efforts were being made to start a bus service from Kasha-Pat via Taklech to Rampur, keeping the convenience of children in mind.

During a direct interaction with students at Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr, a girl student requested construction of a building for Government Senior Secondary School, Racholi. Sukhu announced Rs 2 crore for construction of the school building. At Nogli, financial assistance amounting to Rs 5,78,81,725 was provided to 1,471 registered workers and their dependents under various welfare schemes through the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Sukhu's visit to Rohru and Rampur included interactions with residents and students, along with announcements and directions concerning development works and public facilities in the two Assembly constituencies. (ANI)