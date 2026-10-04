"Relief materials are being delivered to all homes": Swatantra Dev Singh on flood situation

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said that rainfall in the last 15 days is almost 25 per cent of the annual rainfall and relief materials are being delivered to the homes of all affected people. "The rainfall that has occurred in the last 15 days is almost 25 percent of the annual rainfall, happening in just 15 days... Due to the rainwater, the water level of the Gomti River has risen, and this is the situation in this area for the first time since 2008. However, the government took immediate notice... Relief materials are being delivered to all homes... The administration is on the job, and if diseases spread after the floods, arrangements for doctors are also in place here. Due to the lack of rain, the water in small rivers has started to recede, so relief will be provided there as well, but it will take some time for the current accumulated water to drain...," Singh told ANI.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey and visited relief camps in Kushinagar to review rescue operations following severe flooding triggered by a breach in the Narayani River embankment. The Chief Minister interacted with displaced families and distributed essential relief kits, including food staples such as rice, flour, lentils, and potatoes, to those housed on higher ground.

Addressing the ground situation, CM Adityanath noted that four consecutive days of torrential downpours have induced widespread challenges across the region. "Following four days of continuous torrential rain, various regions of the state and the country have faced a severe calamity. Water has entered many homes here. Two NDRF teams and two SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. In this hour of crisis, the BJP government stands with all of you who have been affected. Assistance to the affected families has already begun; we have provided 10 kg of rice, flour, and potatoes, as well as 2 kg of lentils, among other items," Yogi Adityanath said. (ANI)