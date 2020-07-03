Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs probes 18 commercial fraud cases booked during lockdown involving goods worth Rs 170 cr

Customs preventive officials here are investigating 18 cases of commercial frauds, booked during the COVID-induced lockdown period, involving goods worth Rs 170 crore being exported to Pakistan, UAE and African nations among others, officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:31 IST
Customs probes 18 commercial fraud cases booked during lockdown involving goods worth Rs 170 cr

Customs preventive officials here are investigating 18 cases of commercial frauds, booked during the COVID-induced lockdown period, involving goods worth Rs 170 crore being exported to Pakistan, UAE and African nations among others, officials said on Friday. They said the consignments are under investigation for alleged over-valuation and mis-declaration of goods.

The officials said specific interventions have been made during the lockdown period through booking commercial fraud cases in exports to safeguard government revenue by preventing its leakage. “Around 18 such cases are being investigated covering goods valued at around Rs 170 crore,” a senior customs preventive official said. Explaining the modus operandi, the official said “fly-by-night” operators (who export or import goods once and then vanish) are found to be engaged in these commercial frauds which are part of trade-based money laundering.

These operators register their companies in congested areas like Seelampur and Uttam Nagar in Delhi to get into illegal export in order to avoid their easy tracing by the customs authorities, he said. The goods being exported through these consignments under probe by the customs preventive officials were mainly ready-made garments and automobile parts, the official said. In all these cases, the consignments were destined for Karachi (Pakistan), Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and different African countries, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. Giving details of action taken by the customs (preventive) Delhi commissionerate, the officials said revenue of Rs 143 crore was garnered during financial year 2019-20, which was 116 per cent more than Rs 66 crore earned during 2018-19.

Of these Rs 143 crore, Rs 45 crore was through preventive action, i.e. by checking cases of outright smuggling of gold, import frauds and undervaluation of goods among others, the officials said. Further, revenue of over Rs 8 crore has been garnered by Delhi customs preventive commissionerate, by way of preventive activities during April-June, 2020, they said. Mentioning cases booked by the customs preventive officials during the lockdown, the officials said three cases of drug seizures were made last month and a juvenile was apprehended for his involvement. The drugs, being illegally brought in from the US, were worth more than Rs 50 lakh.

In addition to this, the department had also seized 1.7 kg of cocaine in two cases booked during December and January this year, they said. The officials said seized around 69 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes, valued at around Rs 9.87 crore, was effected during the financial year 2019-20 from Foreign Post Office and railway stations among others. Further, 4,835 kgs of seized cigarettes of foreign-origin, valued at Rs 2.28 crore, were destructed in the last financial year, they said.

The officials said disposal of valuable seized goods resulted into realisation of Rs 61.37 crore of revenue during 2019-20. Besides this, foreign currency worth Rs 3.86 crore, which was seized in smuggling cases, was deposited with the State Bank of India (SBI)..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Andy Edwards appointed as new Head of Athletic Performance for Springboks

Andy Edwards, the experienced Saracens Strength and Conditioning coach, has been appointed as the new Head of Athletic Performance for the Springboks.SA Rugby SArugby.co.za confirmed on Friday that Edwards will take up his new role with the...

EIB and City of Turin partner to implement projects combating climate change

Wide-ranging cooperation over the next three years between the European Investment Bank EIB and the City of Turin for the implementation of projects combating climate change. That is the aim of the framework agreement signed today between t...

AfDB concludes R2 billion investment in SDG bonds issued by Nedbank SA

The African Development Bank Group has concluded the investment of R2 billion around 116 million in Sustainable Development Goals-linked bonds SDG bonds issued by Nedbank South Africa.This investment, which is listed on the green bonds segm...

No new state of emergency as nightlife drives Tokyo's coronavirus spread

Japan will not reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Friday, as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high driven by the spread of the virus in the capitals night spots. Tokyo reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020