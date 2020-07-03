Left Menu
Consumer electronics major Panasonic India has announced medical insurance against COVID-19 to its customers on purchase of cameras.

Consumer electronics major Panasonic India has announced medical insurance against COVID-19 to its customers on purchase of cameras. The medical insurance up to Rs 1 lakh will be valid for one year from the date of purchase. The medical insurance comes on purchase of any Panasonic camera and is also available to all its existing sub-dealers. The insurance covers COVID-19 infections to photographers and videographers who are going above and beyond to report news and capture ceremonies and events. This insurance cover is being provided by PramericaLife Insurance and the offer is valid on purchases made between June 9-August 31.

Consumers in the age group of 18-65 years are eligible for this scheme. The lumpsum benefit equal to 100 per cent of sum insured on diagnosis of COVID-19 will be given to in-patient members.

The company in a statement said the amount insured depends on the product purchase value of the camera. For a camera under Rs 50,000, the insurance coverage is Rs 25,000 and for the camera worth Rs 1.50 lakh the insurance coverage is Rs 1,00,000. *** Zolostays offers rent-free stay to residents fired from jobs Co-living firm Zolostays on Friday said it has decided to waive-off rents for all its residents who have been recently laid off from their jobs as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said the waiver will be applicable across all its more than 450 properties in 10 cities in India from this week. The offer also extends to ex-Zolo-ites, who have stayed in any of their properties in the last 5 years and have been laid off from their jobs, it said in a statement.

“The COVID crisis has brought the entire world to a standstill. We feel this is not the time to think about profitability but to stand together as a community and revive this economy once again by doing so. So any Zolo-ite who has lost his / her job because of this pandemic can stay rent free in the property till they find their next job," Zolostays CEO and Co-founder Nikhil Sikri said..

