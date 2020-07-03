Left Menu
Sales of DIY products, repairing tools surge on Snapdeal

Reflecting a change in consumer behaviour amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of do-it-yourself (DIY) products and repairing tools have surged 90 per cent month-on-month on Snapdeal, the e-commerce platform said on Friday. Sales of such products have increased both in the metros and tier-II cities. While Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai recorded the highest sales in metros, most non-metro orders came from Chandigarh, Nagpur, Lucknow, Mysore and Coimbatore. "Increase in the sales of DIY products and repairing tools indicate people are taking utmost precautions in their daily lives. They are choosing safety over the comfort of engaging external help and are opting for a more self-reliant lifestyle," a Snapdeal spokesperson said in a statement. Most DIY products doing well are priced under Rs 800. The highest-selling DIY products on Snapdeal are household hand toolboxes comprising a range of screwdrivers, pliers, vise grips, claw hammer, socket wrench, ratchet handle, hacksaw frame, tape measure, electrical voltage tester and electric tape, among others. The sale of electric irons and ironing tables has grown 5X in the last two months from previous levels, the statement added. Users are also picking wall painting brushes, rollers and spray cans for miscellaneous painting works at home. There is also an increase in demand for pest control items, insecticides and spray guns. The sale of sewing machines and sewing kits for home tailoring and alterations has surged, with stapler-like hand sewing machines, which enable users to complete simple stitching works easily, being the best seller. Hot glue guns, which are generally used for DIY craft, garden tool kits comprising trowels (khurpi), clippers, and weeding forks are the other favourites.  Snapdeal has 5,00,000-plus registered sellers on its platform with more than 213 million listings.

