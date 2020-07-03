Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold imports plunge to USD 79.14 mn during Apr-May 2020

Gems and jewellery exports declined 82.46 per cent to USD 1.1 billion in April-May 2020. Similarly, silver imports during the first two months of 2020-21 also dipped by 30.7 per cent to USD 437.89 million..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:52 IST
Gold imports plunge to USD 79.14 mn during Apr-May 2020

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD), plunged significantly to USD 79.14 million during the first two months of 2020-21 due to a significant fall in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according data from the commerce ministry. Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 8.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, to USD 9.91 billion during the period, against USD 30.7 billion a year ago. Due to the significant narrowing of trade deficit, India recorded a current account surplus of USD 0.6 billion or 0.1 per cent of GDP for the January-March quarter against a deficit of USD 4.6 billion or 0.7 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period, the Reserve Bank of India has said.

Gold imports had been recording a negative growth since December last year. The fall in March, April and May was to the tune of 62.6 per cent, 99.93 per cent and 98.4 per cent, respectively. India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry.

In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually. Gems and jewellery exports declined 82.46 per cent to USD 1.1 billion in April-May 2020.

Similarly, silver imports during the first two months of 2020-21 also dipped by 30.7 per cent to USD 437.89 million..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Brie Larson launches YouTube channel, opens up about social anxiety

American actor Brie Larson has launched a YouTube channel, and dropped her first video on Thursday local time. According to E News, the Oscar winner actor shared in the video, So, I made a decision... as she is joined by fellow YouTube star...

"Don't give up hope" in fighting viruses, says "cured" London AIDS patient

A previously HIV-positive man who is only the second known adult worldwide to be functionally cured of HIV called on Friday for people living with the AIDS-causing virus, as well as those battling COVID-19, not to give up hope of a cure.Ada...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020