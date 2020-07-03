Equitas Small Finance Bank enhances digital banking facility

Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI): Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday launched a new initiative allowing people to open savings accounts through video conference facility by revamping its mobile bank application. The web application is designed to conduct a remote verification process through a video call triggering the domain of a 'relationship executive' of the bank, a press release said.

Customers can submit their details on the video call for the bank to take up verification. With the initiative, a customer can open a savings account with the bank by submitting the full KYC through video.

"Today, Equitas Small Finance Bank is bringing in a new digital banking experience to its customers, the new video KYC account is a step forward towards our vision", Equitas SFB President Murali Vaidyanathan said. He said the initiative would ensure contact less, no branch visit and hassle free account opening for customers.

