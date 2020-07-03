Left Menu
Equitas Small Finance Bank enhances digital banking facility

With the initiative, a customer can open a savings account with the bank by submitting the full KYC through video. "Today, Equitas Small Finance Bank is bringing in a new digital banking experience to its customers, the new video KYC account is a step forward towards our vision", Equitas SFB President Murali Vaidyanathan said. He said the initiative would ensure contact less, no branch visit and hassle free account opening for customers. PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME.

Equitas Small Finance Bank enhances digital banking facility

Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI): Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday launched a new initiative allowing people to open savings accounts through video conference facility by revamping its mobile bank application. The web application is designed to conduct a remote verification process through a video call triggering the domain of a 'relationship executive' of the bank, a press release said.

Customers can submit their details on the video call for the bank to take up verification. With the initiative, a customer can open a savings account with the bank by submitting the full KYC through video.

"Today, Equitas Small Finance Bank is bringing in a new digital banking experience to its customers, the new video KYC account is a step forward towards our vision", Equitas SFB President Murali Vaidyanathan said. He said the initiative would ensure contact less, no branch visit and hassle free account opening for customers.

