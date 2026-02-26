High-Stakes Diplomacy: Renewed U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks in Geneva

The United States and Iran convened discussions in Geneva on Thursday, aiming to resolve long-standing nuclear disagreements and prevent escalated military action following a significant U.S. military buildup in the region.

Negotiations resumed amid fears of conflict, with representatives including U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi mediates the proceedings.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei faces domestic challenges, notably economic pressures from sanctions. Both countries remain divided on sanctions relief, as diplomatic efforts continue to be pursued to avert potential strike threats.

