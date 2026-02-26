Left Menu

Bidding War Ignites for IPL Franchise Stakes

David Blitzer, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, is in talks to acquire a majority stake in an Indian Premier League cricket team, sparking competition with other high-profile potential buyers including Avram Glazer. The race underscores the burgeoning interest in IPL teams amid soaring revenues and valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 06:34 IST
Billionaire David Blitzer has set his sights on a majority stake in an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team, initiating negotiations with two franchises, sources confirmed. This move has ignited competition with Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer and prominent Indian tycoons.

Blitzer, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, is conducting due diligence on Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Sources reveal the valuation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, last year's IPL champions, stands at approximately $1.8 billion.

The IPL, recognized for its skyrocketing team revenues, was valued last year at $18.5 billion, according to investment bank Houlihan Lokey. Amidst these developments, strategic consortium formations and bids negotiations continue, further underscoring the burgeoning appeal and economic potential of this premier cricket league.

