Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus gets nod for human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, showed a "strong immune response" in animal studies, and the antibodies produced were able to completely neutralise the wild type virus, Zydus, part of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, said in a statement. This comes within days of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine getting approval of the drug regulator to start clinical trials.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:24 IST
Zydus gets nod for human trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zydus on Friday said it has received approval from authorities to start human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender - the second Indian pharmaceutical firm to get such nod amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections worldwide. Zydus Cadila group chairman Pankaj Patel told reporters in Ahmedabad that human trials for the coronavirus vaccine will be started soon and it will take three months to finish the trials.

The trials will be conducted on 1,000 volunteers, he added. The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, showed a "strong immune response" in animal studies, and the antibodies produced were able to completely neutralise the wild type virus, Zydus, part of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, said in a statement.

This comes within days of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine getting approval of the drug regulator to start clinical trials. Over seven vaccines are being researched in India and two of them have got go-ahead to start human clinical trials just this week.

Globally, over 100 candidates are being tested on humans but no vaccine has yet been approved. "Zydus has already manufactured clinical good manufacturing practice (GMP) batches of the vaccine candidate and plans to initiate the clinical trials in July 2020 across multiple sites in India in over 1,000 subjects," the company said.

ZyCoV-D, developed at the company's Vaccine Technology Centre in Ahmedabad, has now received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) - Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate phase I/II human clinical trials in India, Cadila Healthcare said. After going through the test results, DCGI may gave a green signal to start giving the vaccine to high risk patients or it may ask the company to go for phase-3 trials, which would take another three months to complete, Patel told reporters.

"If phase-3 trials come into picture, then it will take another 3 months before the vaccine gets available in the market. "Before meeting country's demand, we will not start export. However, we may give our technology to other countries so that they can make this vaccine," Patel said.

In animal studies, the vaccine was found to elicit a strong immune response in multiple animal species like mice, rats, guinea pigs and rabbits. The antibodies produced by the vaccine were able to completely neutralise the wild type virus in virus neutralisation assay indicating the protective potential of the vaccine candidate, the company said. It further said no safety concerns were observed for the vaccine candidate in repeat-dose toxicology studies by both intramuscular and intradermal routes of administration. In rabbits, up to three times the intended human dose was found to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic.

Zydus said, with its ZyCoV-D, it has successfully established the DNA vaccine platform in India using non-replicating and a non-integrating plasmid carrying the gene of interest making it very safe. The company claimed that the vaccine candidate has no vector response and with the absence of any infectious agent, the platform provides ease of manufacturing the vaccine with minimal biosafety requirements.

It is also known to show much-improved vaccine stability and lower cold chain requirements making it easy for transportation to remotest parts of the country, it said. "Furthermore, the platform can be rapidly used to modify the vaccine in a couple of weeks in case the virus mutates to ensure that the vaccine still elicits protection," it added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric...

Over 5 lakh stranded Indians returned under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Friday said that over 5 lakh stranded Indians have returned safely to India from 137 countries under the Vande Bharat Mission VBM. The VBM operations commenced on May 7, 2020 and in less than two mont...

Scaled-down Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium

A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, central ...

Kerala court issues stay on shooting of Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's film

Ernakulam district court on Friday issued a stay on shooting and promotional activities of a Malayalam movie, starring Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, for an alleged violation of copyright laws. The movie tentatively titled Kaduvakkunnel Kuruva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020