NLC India, CIL sign pact to form JV to develop 5,000 MW solar, thermal power assets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:24 IST
NLC India on Friday said it has signed a pact with state-owned CIL to form a joint venture (JV) to develop 5,000 megawatts of solar and thermal power assets across the country

The equity participation in the proposed JV between Coal India Ltd (CIL) and NLC India will be in the ratio of 50:50, NLC India said in a regulatory filing

"This JV company marks a new era in the power sector with the synergy and expertise of two central public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Coal," the company said.

