Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposed Rs 8,250-cr Chambal Expressway to be game changer for MP, UP, Rajasthan: Gadkari

Asserting that the proposed Rs 8,250 crore Chambal Expressway could be a game changer for the poor and tribals living in far-flung areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged these states to expedite land acquisition, environment clearances and tax relief for the project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:44 IST
Proposed Rs 8,250-cr Chambal Expressway to be game changer for MP, UP, Rajasthan: Gadkari

Asserting that the proposed Rs 8,250 crore Chambal Expressway could be a game changer for the poor and tribals living in far-flung areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged these states to expedite land acquisition, environment clearances and tax relief for the project. The project will also provide cross-connectivity with the Golden Quadrilateral's Delhi-Kolkata corridor, North-South Corridor, East-West Corridor and Delhi-Mumbai -Expressway. "The upcoming expressway could be a game changer for tribals and poor living in the far-flung areas, specially Chambal region which is considered as one of the most backward areas in the country. "While farmers of all three states will be the biggest beneficiaries to send their produce to Delhi Mumbai markets, this expressway will be a boon for primitive tribes like Saharia in Morena, Sheopur and other areas," Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said, reviewing the project. The proposed expressway will prove to be the newest model of infrastructure development jointly between the states and the Centre, he said. The about 404 km-long expressway provides an alternate route from Kanpur to Kota through Madhya Pradesh, and then it joins the Delhi-Mumbai corridor.

Reviewing the project with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gadkari emphasised on expeditious environment clearances, land acquisition and royalty/local tax exemptions to make the project see the light of the day soon. He underlined that land acquisition should cater to the development of wayside amenities, besides industrial and commercial clusters with potential for having smart cities, mandis, hunar haats, among others, on both sides.

The expressway will offer huge employment potential in these districts and adjoining areas, he said. Stressing on the need to bring down the cost, Gadkari said royalty and tax exemptions on the project material will save more than Rs 1,000 crore. He suggested that chief ministers of the states through which the road will pass should chair State-level High Powered Committee meetings to sort all state-specific issues which will facilitate faster implementation of the project. Madhya Pradesh has already exempted royalty on minerals for this project. Gadkari also said he has directed NHAI Chairman S S Sandhu to prepare the DPR (detailed project report) at the earliest. The project is expected to be completed in about two years after land acquisition.

The states will share the Rs 650 crore land acquisition cost. He also suggested forming a Chambal Development Authority for better coordination and progress of the region. The minister said the project can also have logistics parks on the lines of multi-modal logistics parks being constructed in Indore, Jabalpur and Jaipur.

Senior officers of the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry and NHAI participated in the online review meeting..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rawat asks officials to remain watchful as cases dip in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said authorities must remain watchful even as the number of COVID-19 cases dip across the state. He warned that there should not be any laxity on the part of officials. Taking sto...

More than 4,000 coronavirus tests in F1 prove negative

There have been no positive cases from more than 4,000 coronavirus tests carried out on Formula One personnel over the past seven days, F1 said on Saturday. F1 has its first race on Sunday in Austria, four months after the opening race in A...

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh winning on twinning on a day out

Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Saturday with her mother and senior actor Amrita Singh and documented the day out on Instagram with a picture. In the pictures posted by the Kedarnath actor, the mother-daughter duo are twinning in multi-coloured A...

SC to pronounce verdict on lawyer Reepak Kansal's plea on Monday

Supreme Court will on July 6 pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal seeking a direction to its Secretary General and Registrarofficers for not to give preferences to cases filed by influential lawyerspetitioners. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020