CAIT seeks de-sealing of Delhi shops

Traders' body CAIT on Saturday urged the government to immediately de-seal the shops in the national capital, as the businesses have been badly hit due to COVID-19. Besides, CAIT requested that traders be allowed to participate in the consultation process of Master Plan 2041, which is being prepared for Delhi. It has also sent a similar memorandum to the Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:41 IST
Traders' body CAIT on Saturday urged the government to immediately de-seal the shops in the national capital, as the businesses have been badly hit due to COVID-19. The traders' body has written a letter in this regard to Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said business in the national capital has been "greatly hit" by COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted it to raise the demand for de-sealing of shops.

In the letter to Puri, the traders' body demanded that the "Delhi Rent Act should also be finalised, ending a long-running dispute between the landlords and tenants in Delhi, assessing all the related circumstances and making such a law in which the interests of the landlords along with the tenants must be equally protected". Besides, CAIT requested that traders be allowed to participate in the consultation process of Master Plan 2041, which is being prepared for Delhi.

It has also sent a similar memorandum to the Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.

