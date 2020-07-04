Left Menu
Development News Edition

30 lakh smart power meters to be installed in Hry by 2024: Power Minister Ranjit Singh

Haryana's Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday said 30 lakh smart meters would be installed in homes and other installations of electricity consumers in the state by the year 2024. “Around 10 lakh smart metres will be installed in the state in the first phase, for which the Central Government will give an assistance of Rs 780 crore to Haryana.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:28 IST
30 lakh smart power meters to be installed in Hry by 2024: Power Minister Ranjit Singh
In the first phase, the work of installing 10 lakh smart meters is going on, said Chautala, adding 1.5 lakh of them have already been installed in Gurgaon. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday said 30 lakh smart meters would be installed in homes and other installations of electricity consumers in the state by the year 2024. These smart power meters can be monitored even by consumers' mobile phones, said Chautala, adding these meters are of both pre-paid and post-paid varieties and can be recharged like mobile phones as and when needed.

In the first phase, the work of installing 10 lakh smart meters is going on, said Chautala, adding 1.5 lakh of them have already been installed in Gurgaon. Similarly, a target has been set to install 20 lakh smart meters in the second phase, he added. "Around 10 lakh smart metres will be installed in the state in the first phase, for which the Central Government will give an assistance of Rs 780 crore to Haryana. The state will have to spend the balance Rs 820 crore," he said. Chautala had raised the issue of installing smart meters in the state during a video conference with Union Minister of Power R K Singh on Friday. Chief ministers of three states and power ministers of remaining states too were present in the meeting. The Union minister of power had lauded Haryana for reducing the transmission loss from 30.2 percent to 17.4 percent, according to a state government release here, About the smart meters, Chautala said these are hi-tech gadgets, equipped with the latest technology.

He said the control of each metre will remain with the powerful corporations and added that these metres cannot be tampered with.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record

Floridas confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday, the states health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000. The new record came a day after seven other states a...

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third largest cricket stadium in the world...

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, north India reels under sultry weather

Instances of wall collapse, uprooting of trees and waterlogging were reported in Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed large parts of the western state, including Mumbai, for the second day on Saturday. However, there were no casualties. North ...

MMRDA to hold job fair next week

With several ongoing infrastructure projects in the MMR witnessing delays due to lack of labourers, the Maharashtra governments skill development ministry has decided to conduct an online job fair next week. In the absence of labourers, Mum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020