Flight from UAE carrying 173 stranded Indians lands at Chandigarh airport

The Spicejet flight "SEJ 9549" reached here in the evening and had passengers mostly from Punjab, airport officials said. The chartered flight was arranged by businessman Chandra Shekhar Bhatia, who has been in the textile business in Dubai for over 25 years.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:37 IST
A chartered flight carrying 173 stranded Indians from the UAE landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday. The Spicejet flight "SEJ 9549" reached here in the evening and had passengers mostly from Punjab, airport officials said.
The chartered flight was arranged by businessman Chandra Shekhar Bhatia, who has been in the textile business in Dubai for over 25 years. Earlier in the morning, a special IndiGo flight from Dubai carrying 177 stranded Indians landed here.
All passengers of these two flights were screened for coronavirus by a team of doctors from the Punjab Health Department. After their screening, the passengers were received by respective state government representatives.
All logistic arrangements were made by the Chandigarh airport as per the current guidelines for handling operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials said.
