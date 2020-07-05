Left Menu
Development News Edition

HMD Global bets on Finnish roots, focus on security for success in Indian market

Talking about the impact of coronavirus pandemic, Kochhar said sales are coming back to normal, and added that pent up demand is being seen. "The market is resilient, there is resilience in mobile phones segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:25 IST
HMD Global bets on Finnish roots, focus on security for success in Indian market
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of mobile phones, is betting on its Finnish lineage and focus on security to succeed in the Indian market where it competes against rivals like Xiaomi, Samsung and others. The company, whose lineup includes both smartphones and feature phones, also sees resilience in the Indian market and said sales numbers are inching towards those in pre-COVID time.

"We are the only European mobile phone brand. We have a simple idea at the core of our operations that mobile technology can improve the lives of everyone around the world...We believe that every Nokia phone is built upon the foundations of security, reliability, and dependability," HMD Global Vice President Sanmeet Kochhar told PTI. He added that the company has five manufacturing locations around the world, including one in India.

All Nokia phones sold in India (except for Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8 Sirocco) are locally manufactured in partnership with multiple ODMs (original design manufacturers). Kochhar said the company is also committed to providing monthly security updates on phones across its portfolio, irrespective of the pricing of the device.

"We are focusing a lot on security of consumer data...those are the values that we stand for and we believe that differentiates us a lot in a commoditised market. That's something that we believe stands to become all the more relevant for our users in the post-COVID world," he added. According to Counterpoint Research, HMD had 0.5 per cent market share in the smartphone segment and 12 per cent share in feature phone segment in India in the first quarter of 2020.

Industry watchers say brands like Samsung, Nokia and domestic handset makers like Lava could see higher sales amid anti-China sentiments in the country and calls for boycotting Chinese products from certain sections. Talking about the impact of coronavirus pandemic, Kochhar said sales are coming back to normal, and added that pent up demand is being seen.

"The market is resilient, there is resilience in mobile phones segment. Demand is coming back and it's also about what kind of proposition we try to build in and we are looking at different aspects," he said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Jets hit Libya's al-Watiya airbase where Turkey may build base, sources say

Warplanes struck overnight at an airbase that was recently recaptured by Libyas internationally recognised government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said.The strike...

South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the countrys total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.South Africa also ...

Meeting between Nepal PM, Prachanda ends without conclusion, next round of talks tomorrow

The meeting between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and co-chair of Nepal Communist Party NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Sunday ended without any conclusion. The leaders decided to hold the next round of talks on Monday morning, according...

MP cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM, says people upset

Resentment over Thursdays expansion of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh continued with ruling party MLA Ajay Vishnoi shooting off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Vishnois letter, sent on Saturday, claimed there was res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020