IHCL resilient to disruptive challenges: MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal

"With a 116-year legacy honed by Tata values, our ability to consistently deliver industry-leading growth while maintaining profitability and balance sheet strength, combined with our business sense and thrift, makes us resilient to disruptive challenges," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in the company's Annual Report for 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:04 IST
Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said it is adaptable to disruptive challenges and has defined a five-point strategy to navigate through the current challenging times. "With a 116-year legacy honed by Tata values, our ability to consistently deliver industry-leading growth while maintaining profitability and balance sheet strength, combined with our business sense and thrift, makes us resilient to disruptive challenges," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in the company's Annual Report for 2019-20.   Change breeds innovation and in light of the current global scenario, IHCL has detailed a comprehensive five-point strategy -- R.E.S.E.T 2020, he added.   "This will not only cater to the rapidly changing market conditions, shifting government policies and dynamic customer needs, but will also focus on re-imagining business models, implementing various operational excellence interventions required for safety and hygiene, revenue enhancement and creating alternative sources of revenue through our well established hospitality eco-system, cost optimisation and other measures through utmost financial prudence," Chhatwal said.   R.E.S.E.T 2020 encompasses five points --- revenue growth; excellence in guest well-being, experience and operations; spend optimisation; effective asset management; thrift and financial prudence. On the road ahead for the company, Chhatwal said: "Although the new decade has begun on a challenging note, history is testament to the resilience our company has demonstrated in the face of adversity. We are confident that we will emerge stronger and more unified than ever."   Guided by values of trust, awareness and joy, "we remain committed to deepening our collaborations, and driving business performance in a responsible manner," he added.

