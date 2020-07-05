SAIL Chairman joins office after testing negative for COVID-19

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary has resumed office after he tested negative for COVID-19 virus, an official said. Chaudhary had gone into a three-week institutional quarantine after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"Our chairman has tested negative in the test conducted after his three-week quarantine. He has joined his office also. He joined some time back," the official said. The official also informed that no fresh cases have been reported in SAIL office at Lodhi Road since mid-June.

On June 13, a source had informed about 25 positive cases, including the Chairman, at the company's headquarter here. The list included some more senior level employees of SAIL. Following the report of positive cases, the head office was also closed for some time to carry out fumigation.

The official further said, "Besides Chairman, all the directors except Director Finance have also joined back". He also said that strict arrangements have been made at the office to contain the virus spread.

The office is working with bare minimum staff. Hand body screening devices have been replaced with automatic body screening devices, which have been installed at all entry gates. Contact-less services are being offered for operating lifts, marking attendance, serving water, among others. Besides, a Corona Response Team (CRT) has also been constituted. It comprises in house doctors, executive levels and specialists from tie-up hospitals to facilitate employees in case of need. It is under the direct supervision of the Chairman.

Earlier, the company had tied up with Max Healthcare Apollo Hospitals to provide healthcare services to its employees and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was taken after the SAIL employees tested positive for the virus at the company's headquarters.