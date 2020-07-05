Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edelweiss Group books Rs 2,245 cr net loss on upfront COVID provisioning

Edelweiss Group has reported Rs 2,245 crore loss in the quarter to March due to higher upfront provisioning for COVID-19 for possible credit losses across three lending and asset reconstruction verticals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:24 IST
Edelweiss Group books Rs 2,245 cr net loss on upfront COVID provisioning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Edelweiss Group has reported Rs 2,245 crore loss in the quarter to March due to higher upfront provisioning for COVID-19 for possible credit losses across three lending and asset reconstruction verticals. The diversified financial services player had reported a net income of Rs 232 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the group has made additional provisioning of Rs 900 crore towards possible loan losses due to the pandemic taking the total provisions to Rs 2,549 crore. Of this pre-COVID impairment stood at Rs 1,200 crore, and an additional impairment for the planned sell-down of its NBFC assets worth Rs 500 crore, the company said.

The group's full-year income plunged to Rs 9,603 crore from Rs 11,161 crore in FY19, while full-year 2020 net income slipped to negative Rs 2,045 crore against Rs 995 crore net profit in FY19. Group chairman and chief executive Rashesh Shah told PTI on Sunday that the numbers are not comparable as the group had in February decided to change the accounting standard because of changes in reporting to entity-wise to factor-in expected credit losses and also to include upfront impairment charges across verticals so that there are no shocks and instead of spreading it through FY21.

"Impairment is not cash loss, but only a buffer to prepare for any negative eventuality. This helps us conserve cash and also gain by way of lower tax outgoes," Shah underlined. He also said upfront provisioning has helped them conserve cash by way of tax benefits, which in FY20 amounts to Rs 400 crore.

"We have taken a conservative impairment charge in the March quarter preponing any future impairment. The higher provision is one-time for future impairments," Shah said. Edelweiss has been since the IL&FS bankruptcy steadily reducing exposure to wholesale credit, which is down 43 percent from peak levels, Shah said, adding the firm is adopting an accelerated strategy to markdown and sell down corporate assets and the pandemic has come in handy to speed up the same.

Edelweiss has three credit business subsidiaries, Edelweiss Capital Finance, Edelweiss Housing Finance, and Edelweiss Retail Finance that offer retail mortgages, SME and business loans, ESOP, and margin financing, Agri and rural finance, structured collateralized credit, and wholesale mortgages. Edelweiss Capital loan book stood at Rs 13,388 crore, that of housing arm at Rs 4,326 crore and retail arm at Rs 1,391 crore as of March 2020, netting a net interest income of Rs 1,191 crore, Rs 188 crore, and Rs 115 crore, respectively. Their respective credit loss stood at Rs 2,335 crore, Rs 41 crore, and Rs 73 crore, while net income was minus Rs 1,414 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore. Gross NPAs of these firms was 3.8 percent, 1.7 percent, and 2.4 percent.

Noting that the past eight quarters have been challenging for the financial services industry, he said the pandemic has only further weakened an already slowing economy. Shah further said they have decided to markdown and sell-down of their corporate asset book, accelerating to capital-light model in retail credit, and to raise equity in Edelweiss and wealth & asset management businesses.

"These measures will further strengthen both our balance sheet and dominant franchises. As the economy recovers over the next few quarters, our businesses will be well-poised to grow strongly," he said. During April and May, we had up to 45 percent of our customers on the moratorium, but the repayment has clawed back to 75 percent in June, which means only 25 per of the loans are in moratorium now. Also, we have resumed lending to MSMEs under the government scheme with monthly disbursals touching Rs 70-80 crore now, Shah said.

"Wealth and asset management and asset reconstruction businesses continue to perform well with a stable and a large fee income base and an increase in customer count," he said, adding insurance businesses outperformed the industry to remain one of the fastest-growing. Capital adequacy of key credit subsidiaries Edelweiss NBFC stood at 21 percent, housing arm at 28.6 percent, and retail credit at 29.4 percent and that of ARC at a high 32.5 percent.

Wealth & asset management and asset reconstruction businesses contributed Rs 491 crore net income on a pre-minority interest basis in FY20 on a robust fee income of Rs 1,900 crore, Shah said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains lash several parts of Haryana and Punjab, mercury drops

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab in the early hours on Sunday, bringing down the mercury by a few notches and providing a much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather. Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Moha...

IIT prof uses Rajasthani clay as catalyst for converting bio-oil into fuel

An IIT professor here has claimed to have developed a catalytic process using Rajasthani clay for converting bio-oil from organic waste into transport fuel at a considerably lower temperature, paving way for its mass production. ...

Six women workers, 16-yr-old killed in Modi Nagar factory fire

Six women and a 16-year-old boy were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory where they worked, officials said. Four other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflamm...

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarat's tally to 36,123; death toll up by 18 to 1,945: Health department.

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarats tally to 36,123 death toll up by 18 to 1,945 Health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020