Left Menu
Development News Edition

German union in show of strength as Commerzbank's top duo exits

With nearly 12,000 jobs at stake, a quarter of the Commerzbank workforce, divisions came to a head when labour representatives blocked a supervisory board meeting to discuss the future of Germany's second largest bank. Although precipitated by a public campaign for change by U.S. activist investor Cerberus, one of its top shareholders, the sudden resignations of both CEO Martin Zielke and chairman Stefan Schmittmann came as a shock.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:57 IST
German union in show of strength as Commerzbank's top duo exits

Commerzbank's chief executive and chairman were under pressure from activist investors to axe jobs, but they decided to go first after a damaging clash with unions last week, sources close to the situation told Reuters. With nearly 12,000 jobs at stake, a quarter of the Commerzbank workforce, divisions came to a head when labour representatives blocked a supervisory board meeting to discuss the future of Germany's second largest bank.

Although precipitated by a public campaign for change by U.S. activist investor Cerberus, one of its top shareholders, the sudden resignations of both CEO Martin Zielke and chairman Stefan Schmittmann came as a shock. Even Cerberus, which has called Commerzbank "disastrous", had wanted an orderly transition, firstly with changes to its supervisory board, and then to its management.

But behind the scenes, unions were working on their own separate resistance campaign. This played a significant role in the upheaval, interviews with those involved and documents show. Union officials, irate that Commerzbank's management refused to provide them with documentation to prepare in advance of a supervisory board meeting, cried foul and got it called off.

"Not in our name! Why Verdi got a supervisory board meeting postponed", the union said in a two-page flyer to employees. While underscoring the enduring power of organised white-collar labour in corporate Germany, the episode has also prompted some of Commerzbank's biggest shareholders to call privately for improved dialogue with the unions, whose representatives make up half of corporate boards.

One of Commerzbank's top shareholders believes Zielke and Schmittmann had a bad track record working with staff, and that this must change, a person with direct knowledge of the investor's thinking said. "This is a chance to restart the relationship."

A person close to Zielke and Schmittmann said that they did their best to work with labour, but 40 different works councils at Commerzbank, each with competing interests, complicated this. "There were too many open flanks," a boss of the Verdi union, Jan Duscheck, said after the resignations, citing unruly investors and job cut proposals. "In the end, the conflict with Verdi and the works councils came to a head."

'DOOMED TO FAILURE' For Stefan Wittmann, a Verdi union official who sits on Commerzbank's supervisory board, the issue is not so much about job cuts but the strategy the bank has for those who remain.

"A strategy against the interests of the workforce is doomed to failure," Wittmann told employees. The sudden departure of Commerzbank's top management duo means that a board meeting planned for Wednesday is more likely to focus more on its leadership turmoil than its strategy.

It had promised to publish a strategy review by August at the latest, but the timing is now an open question. "Commerzbank can't afford a drawn-out power vacuum ... A successor for Zielke must be found quickly," Andreas Thomae, a portfolio manager at Deka, a top-10 investor in Commerzbank, said of the rare dual resignation.

While it was Zielke who first broached resignation, this got Schmittmann thinking about his own future, the chairman told employees in an intranet post seen by Reuters. "If the coach of the team leaves, then you also have to ask yourself as 'club president' if his evaluation of the situation applies to you as well," Schmittmann said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains lash several parts of Haryana and Punjab, mercury drops

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab in the early hours on Sunday, bringing down the mercury by a few notches and providing a much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather. Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Moha...

IIT prof uses Rajasthani clay as catalyst for converting bio-oil into fuel

An IIT professor here has claimed to have developed a catalytic process using Rajasthani clay for converting bio-oil from organic waste into transport fuel at a considerably lower temperature, paving way for its mass production. ...

Six women workers, 16-yr-old killed in Modi Nagar factory fire

Six women and a 16-year-old boy were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory where they worked, officials said. Four other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflamm...

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarat's tally to 36,123; death toll up by 18 to 1,945: Health department.

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarats tally to 36,123 death toll up by 18 to 1,945 Health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020