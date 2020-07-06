Left Menu
Air New Zealand resumes jet service between Auckland and Invercargill

The airline’s first flight from Auckland to Invercargill lands at 12:40 pm, with the return departing Invercargill at 1:25 pm.

Updated: 06-07-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 07:00 IST
Air New Zealand resumes jet service between Auckland and Invercargill
Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the return of the jet to Invercargill has been much anticipated by the Southland community. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand's direct A320 jet service between Auckland and Invercargill resumes today.

The airline's first flight from Auckland to Invercargill lands at 12:40 pm, with the return departing Invercargill at 1:25 pm. The service will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the return of the jet to Invercargill has been much anticipated by the Southland community.

"When we initially launched the jet service last year, we couldn't have asked for a more enthusiastic response from the Southland community who know full well the value of a direct connection to our country's largest city and international gateway.

Equally, there's never been a better time for Aucklanders to experience some iconic New Zealand destinations and experiences such as Stewart Island, Fiordland, the Catlins coast, or Invercargill's transport mecca."

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt says, "It's crucial for our national recovery and connectivity that we take time out to explore the wonders and excitement of the beautiful scenic south. The glow worm caves of Te Anau, the ski fields of Queenstown, the best transport museum in the Southern Hemisphere and our famous Bluff Oysters to name just a few of our attractions."

Great South Chief Executive Graham Budd said the reestablishment of jet service is a real boost for Southland.

"The service renews the connectivity that is essential for locals, businesses, exporters and visitors, helping to put Invercargill and the wider Southland region on the map and playing a significant role in the region's economic recovery."

The airline also resumed services on its Wellington-Invercargill route yesterday, with one daily return service to operate on this route using the airline's 50-seat Q300 aircraft. There will also be two additional return services on this route each week of the July school holidays. Flights between Invercargill and Christchurch resumed under Alert Level 2.

