Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Connect launched to provide most adopted cloud platform service

Vodafone Connect offers a fully-featured, customisable, and locally supported solution built on AWS’s cloud contact centre platform, Amazon Connect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-07-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 08:24 IST
Vodafone Connect launched to provide most adopted cloud platform service
Vodafone Connect uses demand-based pricing that can be flexible to suit the needs of businesses, fluctuating seasonally depending on peak periods. Image Credit: Flickr

Vodafone New Zealand (NZ), one of the country's leading digital services and connectivity companies, today launches Vodafone Connect, a contact centre solution that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new cloud-based solution is designed to support organisations with customer contact and engagements, create personalised customer experiences, and reduce costs.

Vodafone Connect offers a fully-featured, customisable, and locally supported solution built on AWS's cloud contact centre platform, Amazon Connect. Using technology such as machine learning and data analytics, Amazon Connect automates interactions and provides agents with access to real-time data to create a personalised service and reduce resolution times.

Vodafone Connect uses demand-based pricing that can be flexible to suit the needs of businesses, fluctuating seasonally depending on peak periods. Comparison research from Vodafone reveals that businesses could save more than 50 percent on annual subscription and usage costs by replacing legacy contact centre solutions with Vodafone Connect.

The solution integrates existing customer relationship management platforms such as email, social media, and SMS, into a single user interface, combining real-time data on previous interactions to help agents provide seamless customer experience, and increase efficiency. It can also scale to support thousands of call centre agents at a time without the need for manual intervention.

Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone NZ Enterprise Director, says, "While traditional call centre systems can offer a technically-sound approach for some companies, the move to remote working as a result of COVID-19 social restrictions has accelerated the need for more New Zealand businesses to adopt cloud-based, secure technology solutions to service their customer contact centres and help to drive down costs.

"By working with AWS, we are offering the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform service for our customers, with the option to tap into the expertise of Vodafone NZ to help organisations create cost efficiencies, rapidly scale to meet demand, and leverage technology to build unique and personal experiences."

Nick Walton, AWS Managing Director for Commercial Sector in New Zealand, says, "Technology is paving the way for innovative new customer experiences and helps organisations leverage data to better understand and connect with their customers.

"As personalisation increasingly becomes an important driver of brand advocacy, more organisations in New Zealand are looking at how they can take advantage of the cloud to create memorable customer connections and increase the efficiency of their contact centres."

Vodafone NZ is offering businesses a free 30-day demo for up to 10 users*, so organisations still adapting to remote working solutions can trial Vodafone Connect without any ongoing commitment.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

Australian officials are closing the border between Australias two most populous states from Tuesday for an indefinite period as they scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne.The decision announced on Mond...

Frederick Douglass statue vandalised in Rochester park

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852. Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood P...

We played really well but allowed mistakes: Pep Guardiola after losing to Southampton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola backed his side after 1-0 defeat against Southampton on Sunday, saying the club played really well but allowed mistakes. It was a little bit our season. We played really well but allowed mistakes in our...

City loses 1-0 at Southampton after moment of magic

Che Adams scored from a spectacular long-range lob for his first goal for Southampton to earn a surprising 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League. Making his 30th appearance of a frustrating first season at the club, Adams pounc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020