Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Across Asia Pacific, there is increased interest in incorporating intelligent automation and augmentation to support workforces spread across remote locations or who have remote workers.

Across Asia Pacific, there is increased interest in incorporating intelligent automation and augmentation to support workforces spread across remote locations or who have remote workers.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced today that the company has been positioned as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (ex. Japan) Workplace Services in the Era of Multiplied Innovation 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # AP46571220, June 2020).

Leon Sayers, a lead advisory consultant for Unisys Asia Pacific said: "This IDC MarketScape report reflects the strategic investments that Unisys is making in driving Artificial Intelligence into its complete portfolio of Digital Workplace Services offerings. For example, the InteliServe™ platform incorporates different technologies – natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), chatbot, cloud contact centre and advanced analytics – that not only provide intelligent automation within service desk delivery but also sentiment analysis to gauge user experience in real-time.

"Across Asia Pacific, there is increased interest in incorporating intelligent automation and augmentation to support workforces spread across remote locations or who have remote workers. By integrating new technologies such as AI, robotic process automation, advanced analytics and machine learning, we are able to truly change the user experiences within traditional services such as Service Desk or Field Services. In addition, Unisys has a solid cybersecurity capability and capacity relevant for Workplace Services spanning its Unisys Stealth® software suite of offerings (Core, Cloud, Mobile, Identity), backed by their consulting, technology implementation and managed security services," Mr Sayers said.

