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Fiery Inferno: Tanker Accident Sparks Chaos in Fort Worth

A tanker truck carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline collided with another vehicle in Fort Worth, Texas, causing a massive fire after downed power lines ignited the leaking fuel. The truck driver was critically injured but managed to prevent gasoline from spreading further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortworth | Updated: 06-04-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 02:53 IST
Fiery Inferno: Tanker Accident Sparks Chaos in Fort Worth
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A tanker truck filled with 9,000 gallons of gasoline erupted into flames in Fort Worth, Texas, following a collision with another vehicle. The crash occurred near a Valero gas station, resulting in power lines downed by the accident, sparking a massive fire just after 1 am.

The tanker's driver, who remains in critical condition, attempted to mitigate damage by ensuring the gasoline did not flow into the gas station's parking lot. Despite his efforts, the fire quickly spread, drawing a rapid response from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, using water and sand to contain the situation. By morning, they had brought the situation under control. Eyewitness accounts describe a dramatic scene, showcasing the engulfing flames and intense heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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