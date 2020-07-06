Infoblox Appoints George Chang as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

Left Menu
The company doubles down on senior hires in the region to drive customer growthSINGAPORE, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced the appointment of George Chang as Vice President of Sales for its Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, which follows the appointment of Matthew Hanmer as country manager and regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-07-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 10:04 IST
The company doubles down on senior hires in the region to drive customer growthSINGAPORE, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced the appointment of George Chang as Vice President of Sales for its Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, which follows the appointment of Matthew Hanmer as country manager and regional director for Australia and New Zealand. Based in Singapore, Chang will lead go-to-market strategies that bolster Infoblox's continued growth in APJ. Chang's hiring demonstrates Infoblox's commitment to expanding its regional footprint. He brings over 30 years of experience in international executive management across the technology and cybersecurity industries. He joins Infoblox after serving as an advisor to the board and senior partner at Axcelerate Consulting Group and as Vice President of Sales at Forcepoint in the Asia-Pacific region. "Financial services, government, telecommunications, and education have fueled our growth in APJ as they embraced digital transformation, which continues to drive demand for our cloud-managed networking and security solutions," said Cherif Sleiman, Senior Vice President of International Business at Infoblox. "George brings decades of experience helping customers in these sectors navigate the challenges of an increasingly complex technology landscape.""Enterprise infrastructure is going hybrid and multi-cloud with more remote devices connecting to the corporate network than ever before," said Chang. "Businesses that seek to take advantage of the benefits of digital transformation will need solutions that work for them now and in the future. I am excited to be joining Infoblox, the leader in next-level networking, to help customers build borderless organizations with enhanced security, reliability, and automation." About InfobloxInfoblox delivers the next level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 50 percent market share in the DDI networking market and more than 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com

