Sri Sri Tattva Launches its Store on the First Social Media Super App Made in India - Elyments

Sri Sri Tattva, India's leading health & wellness and FMCG brand has tied up with Elyments to launch its e-commerce store via the social media application. Elyments is the first social media Super App, Made In India. More than 1,000 IT professionals have come together to make this social media app. The app was launched on 5th July by the Honorable Vice President of India, Sh. M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian & Founder of the Art of Living and several other dignitaries. The following features will be added to the app. • Audio/ Video conference calls• Secure payments via Elyments Pay• Public profiles who users can Follow/Subscribe• Curated commerce platform to promote Indian brands• Regional voice commands Sri Sri Tattva will be a part of the curated commerce platform on the app. Elyments users can now buy the entire range of Sri Sri Tattva FMCG and Health products, including the much sought after immunity boosters, masks, sanitisers as well as an extensive range of kitchen essentials and food products right from the application. Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, who was also a speaker at the launch event, said "Being an Indian multinational brand, it is our honour to be a part of the first all Indian social media platform. This platform is definitely a positive step towards achieving a self-reliant economy. We congratulate the team for their noble effort and wish them all the best to make this platform a super success." "It has been our endeavour to take the ancient Indian science of Ayurveda to maximum households both in India and globally. In the current times, people worldwide are turning to Ayurveda to enhance their health and safeguard themselves by building their immunity naturally. Partnering with Elyments, a first of its kind, Made in India, social media Super App is a proud moment and a step towards contributing to a healthy and happy society," said Mr. Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva. About Sri Sri TattvaSri Sri Tattva comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness to every household. Sri Sri Tattva has product offerings in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Health Care, Supplements, Food products, Personal Care products, Home Care, Incense and Fragrances for home and personal use. It has also introduced brands like BYOGI – a brand with high quality clothing and unique range of apparel for today's men, women and kids catering to both modern and traditional tastes and Shankara – Ayurveda inspired natural skin care brand with 100% natural products. Sri Sri Tattva comes with a 360-degree approach from Manufacturing food, personal care , home care and medicines , it includes a College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, a state of the art Hospital, inspired Doctors and Therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centres, Spas and Clinics, Manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and wide international presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness.