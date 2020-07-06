Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overall performance may be quite volatile in FY21 due to coronavirus: Dr Reddy's

The drug firm will continue to focus on patient-centric product innovation, operational excellence, continuous improvement and attaining leadership in chosen spaces, it added. Commenting on the outlook for North American Generics (NAG) business, the company said its current priority includes accelerating new product launches and increasing the market share of existing products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:28 IST
Overall performance may be quite volatile in FY21 due to coronavirus: Dr Reddy's
Representative Image

Dr Reddy's Laboratories expects its overall performance to be "quite volatile" in the current fiscal with uncertainties related to COVID-19 set to increase during the period, the company said in its Annual Report for 2019-20. Sharing information with the company's shareholders, the drug major said overall, there was no major impact of the pandemic during the last fiscal, including the fourth quarter.

"Having said so, we believe FY2021 will have more uncertainties than ever before. Consequently, our overall performance may be quite volatile," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said. The company however remains cautiously optimistic of re-calibrating its levers to suit the new business environment, it noted.

"If we do this successfully, we should be able to come to terms with the new COVID-19 reality. And, if that occurs, we should perform satisfactorily in FY2021," it added. Elaborating on the impact of COVID-19 on the company's business performance last fiscal, Dr Reddy's said it saw some incremental sales in certain markets, such as the US, Europe and Russia, due to an increase in panic.

The company's sales, however, got impacted in domestic market and emerging markets like Russia and Brazil due to the pandemic, Dr Reddy's said. The Hyderabad-based firm said it aims to continue with initiatives like cost control and increased efficiencies this fiscal amid challenges like coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect this journey to continue with increased rigor in FY2021, and thus provide the necessary impetus to our performance next year," Dr Reddy's said. The drug firm will continue to focus on patient-centric product innovation, operational excellence, continuous improvement and attaining leadership in chosen spaces, it added.

Commenting on the outlook for North American Generics (NAG) business, the company said its current priority includes accelerating new product launches and increasing the market share of existing products. The strategy is to significantly expand portfolio and ensure the right cost structures for products to be able to compete in this highly competitive market, the drug firm noted. "We will continue to focus on complex formulations — primarily injectables and oral solid dosage forms — as well as OTC brands in the medium term, and generics, controlled substances under class II, and non-substitutable generics in the longer term," it said.

The company's NAG business accounted for 37 per cent of the company's overall revenues, which stood at Rs 17,460 crore last fiscal. In 2019-20, the drug firm said it filed eight new abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA. As on March 31, 2020, the company had 99 generic filings pending approval from the US health regulator.

The company's strategy for the emerging markets is to build a healthy portfolio pipeline, including expansion of biosimilars and oncology products. "We will focus on scaling up in our major markets, which include Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa and Ukraine," Dr Reddy's said. In India, in the near term, the company will continue to drive productivity improvement and focus on its core therapeutic areas and big brands. "In the medium to long-term, our strategy is to build a healthy pipeline of differentiated products in relevant therapies including biosimilars, and expand our presence in new areas such as nutraceuticals," it added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls vs euro, steady vs dollar; Chancellor's support measures in focus

The pound fell against the euro, as the common currency rose on Monday, and held steady against the U.S. dollar, as traders looked ahead to this months Brexit negotiations and more government support measures expected later this week.By the...

Government maintaining ACC levy rates for next 2 years

The Government is maintaining current levy rates for the next 2 years, as part of a set of changes to help ease the financial pressures of COVID-19 providing certainty for businesses and New Zealanders, ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says....

DDCA may seek extension of six-week time for holding elections: Ombudsman Verma

The Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA is likely to move the High Court and seek an extension to the stipulated six weeks given to conduct the state units elections for the president and treasurers posts. Almost all the factions whic...

3 Delhi hotels serving as COVID-19 facilities delinked from hospitals over low-occupancy

Eds Recasts overnight story with input from hotels New Delhi, Jul 6 PTI District authorities in South West Delhi have delinked three hotels from the hospitals they were attached to to serve as COVID-19 care facilities due to low-occupancy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020