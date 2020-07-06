Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiggy integrates Scootsy to deliver premium culinary offerings in Mumbai

This integration allows Swiggy to build on Scootsy's premium value proposition, its understanding of the niche consumer segment and existing capabilities in curating and delivering premium service offerings, the statement said. "Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:59 IST
Swiggy integrates Scootsy to deliver premium culinary offerings in Mumbai
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@swiggy_in)

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said the company has integrated premium on-demand delivery platform, Scootsy, and its restaurant partners with the Swiggy platform. Through the curated selection on the company's homepage, users in Mumbai can now access premium gourmet experiences delivered by its premium fleet of independent pick-up and delivery partners, Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy acquired Scootsy in 2018 for around Rs 50 crore and had said at that time that the Mumbai-based firm will continue to operate as an independent app after the acquisition. This integration allows Swiggy to build on Scootsy's premium value proposition, its understanding of the niche consumer segment and existing capabilities in curating and delivering premium service offerings, the statement said.

"Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers. This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings, made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy," Swiggy Chief Operating Officer Vivek Sunder said. By leveraging synergies of both platforms, "we are able to home-deliver premium services to a much wider customer base in Mumbai," he added.

The company's recent partnerships with luxury hotels across the country such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton will further elevate the premium experience for its users, Swiggy said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Nascent industry recovery underway after unlocking measures: FICCI-Dhruva Advisors

The opening up of economy and implementation of the economic package have led to initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses, according to a recent survey conducted jointly by leading business chamber FICCI and Dhruva Advi...

Iran's hardline lawmakers move to summon Rouhani - Tasnim

Irans hardline lawmakers plan to summon the president for questioning, a move that could ultimately lead to impeachment, media reported on Monday, amid growing discontent over the governments economic policies. Iranians daily struggle to ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020