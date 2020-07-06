Swiggy integrates Scootsy to deliver premium culinary offerings in Mumbai

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said the company has integrated premium on-demand delivery platform, Scootsy, and its restaurant partners with the Swiggy platform. Through the curated selection on the company's homepage, users in Mumbai can now access premium gourmet experiences delivered by its premium fleet of independent pick-up and delivery partners, Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy acquired Scootsy in 2018 for around Rs 50 crore and had said at that time that the Mumbai-based firm will continue to operate as an independent app after the acquisition. This integration allows Swiggy to build on Scootsy's premium value proposition, its understanding of the niche consumer segment and existing capabilities in curating and delivering premium service offerings, the statement said.

"Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers. This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings, made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy," Swiggy Chief Operating Officer Vivek Sunder said. By leveraging synergies of both platforms, "we are able to home-deliver premium services to a much wider customer base in Mumbai," he added.

The company's recent partnerships with luxury hotels across the country such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton will further elevate the premium experience for its users, Swiggy said.