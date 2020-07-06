Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three consultancy agencies qualifies technical round for assisting DPIIT in start up initiatives

The minutes stated that Grant Thornton India LLP has failed to obtain minimum marks for technical qualification and "hence disqualified for the opening of its financial bid". The department had proposed to engage a consultancy organisation to provide support for a period of three years, extendable by one year at a time for a total duration of five years, to assist and support the DPIIT in effective and on ground implementation of Startup India Action Plan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:14 IST
Three consultancy agencies qualifies technical round for assisting DPIIT in start up initiatives

Three consultancy agencies - PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, and KPMG Advisory, have qualified the technical evaluation round for assisting the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in effective and on ground implementation of initiatives for startups. In March, the department had invited a request for proposal (RFP) for the appointment of a consulting agency for Startup India, following which four consultancy firms bid. According to the minutes of a meeting that was held on June 26 to evaluate the preliminary proposals, these three firms have scored more than 60 marks and are found to be technically qualified.

The evaluation committee, Chaired by DPIIT Joint Secretary Anil Agrawal, has "decided to open financial bids for all the qualified applicants on July 6". The minutes stated that Grant Thornton India LLP has failed to obtain minimum marks for technical qualification and "hence disqualified for the opening of its financial bid".

The department had proposed to engage a consultancy organisation to provide support for a period of three years, extendable by one year at a time for a total duration of five years, to assist and support the DPIIT in effective and on ground implementation of Startup India Action Plan. The selected agency will have to support the department in scaling up the Startup India initiative through manifold interventions considered important for building a strong ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs.

The main objectives include hand holding, supervising and monitoring the implementation of recommendations for next three years; examining the need of current ecosystem; and provide short, medium and long-term suggestions for implementation by various agencies in consultation with various stakeholders to scale up the initiative; and undertake the state startup ranking exercise every year by coordinating with states and other stakeholders. Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, that intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of startup businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Nascent industry recovery underway after unlocking measures: FICCI-Dhruva Advisors

The opening up of economy and implementation of the economic package have led to initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses, according to a recent survey conducted jointly by leading business chamber FICCI and Dhruva Advi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020