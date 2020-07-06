Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally to over four-month highs, currencies muted

The MSCI's index of developing-world stocks rose 1.8% to its highest since Feb. 26, with Chinese stocks the biggest boost to the index as the country's business activity recovered steadily. Strong economic readings from the United States and China last week had restored a measure of risk appetite, helping markets weather an increase in COVID-19 cases and concern over new lockdown measures in the developed world.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:41 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally to over four-month highs, currencies muted
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging-market stocks reached their highest in more than four months on Monday, extending gains into a fifth session as strong economic data spurred bets on a swift economic recovery. The MSCI's index of developing-world stocks rose 1.8% to its highest since Feb. 26, with Chinese stocks the biggest boost to the index as the country's business activity recovered steadily.

Strong economic readings from the United States and China last week had restored a measure of risk appetite, helping markets weather an increase in COVID-19 cases and concern over new lockdown measures in the developed world. Russian stocks led gains among markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, on strength in its energy sector. Rising oil prices have helped Russian exporters, as well as the rouble.

"With an unprecedented amount of cash in the system, equities and high-yielding bonds are attracting a lot of interest from investors in the absence of acceptable yield from money markets and longer-term government bonds," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note. "To keep this rally alive, we need more intervention from fiscal and monetary policymakers and for investors to believe that policies will be generous enough to provide further liquidity."

Emerging-market currencies have diverged from equities over the course of the pandemic, with monetary stimulus measures also hurting returns from FX and fixed income. Equities have been quicker to recover from the rout thanks to increased cash in the market, leaving currencies in a trough. This was reflected in the day's movement, with most emerging- market currencies gaining little support from the increased risk appetite.

Russia's rouble sank about 1% to the dollar due to local dollar demand, as well as the threat of possible British sanctions. Turkish stocks added about 1.7%, while the lira was flat to the dollar. The currency is likely to face more selling pressure as Turkey struggles to rein in higher inflation bought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey's central bank had held rates last month, citing upward price pressures caused by the pandemic. Central European stocks rose while the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty were in a flat-to-low range against the euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Vettel is bound to be distracted by Ferrari axe, says Brawn

Sebastian Vettel endured a nightmare start to the season in Austria on Sunday and Formula Ones motorsport managing director Ross Brawn suggested being dropped by Ferrari for 2021 had affected his concentration. Vettel, a four-times world ch...

Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19, sending its shares up nearly 4.The trial, run jointly with the Nation...

Urea supply to be made available to Madhya Pradesh in coming days, Gowda assures

Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda has said that there is no scarcity of fertilizers across the country during ongoing Kharif season. He added prepositioning in adequate quantities have been done in consultat...

NIA files chargesheet against suspended DSP Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist in terror case

National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet against six persons including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh in a terror case.The chargesheet was filed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020