Hero MotoCorp hands over 100 scooters to women police officers in Gorakhpur

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has presented 100 scooters to the women police officers of Gorakhpur Police in Uttar Pradesh. In keeping with its commitment to promote women empowerment in the country, the company has presented 100 scooters -- Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 - to the women officers of Gorakhpur Police, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Equipped with a GPS system, sirens, flashlights, public announcement (PA) systems, pepper spray and other essential police accessories, the scooters will help women cops to perform the patrolling duties more effectively, it added. A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Hero MotoCorp, Project Sakhi has been launched in association with the police departments, with an objective to enable women cops by providing them two-wheelers to increase their independent mobility.

Till date, the company through its association with state police departments of 11 states including – Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh and one Union Territory – Puducherry has handed over more than 2,900 two-wheelers to police departments, Hero MotoCorp said..