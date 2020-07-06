HRAWI welcomes Maharashtra govt's decision to allow hotels to resume operations

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Monday welcomed Maharashtra government's decision to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity. "The reopening of hotels in the state was a much needed move and we thank the government for it. Hotels have been presently allowed to operate at 33 per cent capacity on condition of additional arrangements that are meant to ensure customer safety," HRAWI President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement. "We are sure that we will be allowed to operate with additional capacity in the very near future," he added. There are approximately 10,500 hotels in Maharashtra and the decision to allow them to reopen will bring a big respite to hotel owners whose businesses have remained shut for the past four months with zero revenue, Kohli said.

The Association applauds its members' efforts in putting together a most comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for hotels and restaurants on safety guidelines to follow after reopening, he added. "In our last meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Tourism Minister took note of the launch of COVID-19 FoSTaC free training programme organised by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) along with the HRAWI and this further convinced them about our commitment towards guest safety. "The industry wishes to assure guests that they are in safe hands and invites them to experience the warm Indian hospitality once again," Kohli added.