Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRAWI welcomes Maharashtra govt's decision to allow hotels to resume operations

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Monday welcomed Maharashtra government's decision to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST
HRAWI welcomes Maharashtra govt's decision to allow hotels to resume operations

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Monday welcomed Maharashtra government's decision to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity.  "The reopening of hotels in the state was a much needed move and we thank the government for it. Hotels have been presently allowed to operate at 33 per cent capacity on condition of additional arrangements that are meant to ensure customer safety," HRAWI President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement. "We are sure that we will be allowed to operate with additional capacity in the very near future," he added. There are approximately 10,500 hotels in Maharashtra and the decision to allow them to reopen will bring a big respite to hotel owners whose businesses have remained shut for the past four months with zero revenue, Kohli said.

The Association applauds its members' efforts in putting together a most comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for hotels and restaurants on safety guidelines to follow after reopening, he added. "In our last meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Tourism Minister took note of the launch of COVID-19 FoSTaC free training programme organised by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) along with the HRAWI and this further convinced them about our commitment towards guest safety. "The industry wishes to assure guests that they are in safe hands and invites them to experience the warm Indian hospitality once again," Kohli added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...

Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

One of Chicagos bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police...

UK's Raab rejects China's criticism of "gross interference"

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected on Monday Chinas accusation that Britain had indulged in gross interference over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong. This isnt a gross interference in domestic affair...

With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

Israel said it successfully launched a new spy satellite into space on Monday as its leaders hinted it was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week potentially ratcheting up a long-running covert war. If Israel was respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020