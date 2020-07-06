Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St gains on strong services sector data, China-led recovery hopes

During Asian hours, Chinese stocks jumped more than 5% on ample liquidity, cheap funding and expectations of a faster and a better bounce-back in business activity than other major countries that are still battling the coronavirus crisis. A slew of upbeat U.S. data, including a record rise in monthly payrolls, has powered the Nasdaq to all-time highs and has helped the S&P 500 and the Dow shed much of their losses.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:40 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St gains on strong services sector data, China-led recovery hopes

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday as data showing unexpected growth in the U.S. services sector last month and optimism over China's economic revival helped investors look past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home.

The ISM's non-manufacturing activity index jumped to 57.1 in June, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels, but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States has threatened the emerging recovery. During Asian hours, Chinese stocks jumped more than 5% on ample liquidity, cheap funding and expectations of a faster and a better bounce-back in business activity than other major countries that are still battling the coronavirus crisis.

A slew of upbeat U.S. data, including a record rise in monthly payrolls, has powered the Nasdaq to all-time highs and has helped the S&P 500 and the Dow shed much of their losses. The S&P 500 is about 6% below its February peak, while the Dow is about 11% below its record high from that month. "Investors are more focused on what the other side of this pandemic looks like, as opposed to the short-term risks of shutdowns," said Matt Lindholm, managing director - investment strategies at CAZ Investments in Houston.

The S&P 500 rose for the fifth day, undeterred by a record surge in new COVID-19 cases in 16 states in the United States this month that could further hamper reopening plans and poses a big risk to the economic recovery. Over the Independence Day weekend, several states reported a record increase in new infections, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the peak of the outbreak there.

"July is going to be critical in making sure the virus can be contained and in a way that the economic recovery can continue and if Democrats or Republicans get together to continue to supply a type of fiscal stimulus that can continue to support the economy," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 329.03 points, or 1.27%, at 26,156.39, the S&P 500 was up 41.52 points, or 1.33%, at 3,171.53. The Nasdaq Composite was up 211.59 points, or 2.07%, at 10,419.21.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, with technology providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500. Online retail giant Amazon.com crossed $3,000 for the first time and was the top support to the benchmark index and the Nasdaq. Among individual shares, Tesla Inc surged 10%, rising for the fifth session as JPMorgan bumped up its price target for the electric carmaker's stock following better-than-expected quarterly deliveries.

Uber Technologies Inc climbed 6.4% after the ride-sharing company agreed to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65-billion all-stock deal. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 38 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 141 new highs and 11 new lows.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan protesters set fire to police station after killing

Kenyan protesters set a police station on fire after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man for hawking fake hand sanitizer, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Monday. The officer is now in custody, according to the report....

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organisation and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic. In a lette...

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, India at forefront: FS Shringla

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, adapting to the situation arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and India has been at the forefront of it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning challenge into opportunity to start global conversations...

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020