Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caffeine closes $113M financing round

Since going online last November, Caffeine has registered 2 million viewers. In a news release, Caffeine said it would use the investment funds "to fuel continued growth and rapid onboarding of the world's best entertainers." Caffeine's rise has been fueled by rap and hip-hop virtual battles, tournaments and weekly shows.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:59 IST
Caffeine closes $113M financing round

Live-streaming platform Caffeine brought in $113 million in its recently concluded financing round and intends to invest the money in a variety of forms of entertainment, the company said. The company's goal is to provide viewers with entertainment that isn't available on Twitch or YouTube. Since going online last November, Caffeine has registered 2 million viewers.

In a news release, Caffeine said it would use the investment funds "to fuel continued growth and rapid onboarding of the world's best entertainers." Caffeine's rise has been fueled by rap and hip-hop virtual battles, tournaments and weekly shows. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Drake to bring the Ultimate Rap League (URL) to Caffeine.

"Caffeine connects entertainers with world-class technology so they can create content that is authentic and connects culture and community," said Caffeine founder and chief executive officer Ben Keighran. "We see this week over week during URL's live battles where tens of thousands of people are experiencing something live and new together." The platform also streams some Fox Sports and entertainment content.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Crushing experience' awaits Ghislaine Maxwell at troubled jail

Ghislaine Maxwell was detained on Monday in a troubled U.S. jail in Brooklyn where she will undergo humiliating searches and be denied nearly all possessions, a far cry from the luxury estate where she was arrested as an accused accomplice ...

Brazil shocked by woman held as a slave for years at family mansion

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The discovery of a domestic worker kept as a slave in a mansion in a wealthy part of Sao Paulo for years has shocked Brazil, with labor prosecutors seeking a large R1 mil...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in Chinas economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. ...

U.S. trade groups urge China to increase purchases of U.S. goods, services

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and over 40 trade associations on Monday urged top American and Chinese officials to redouble efforts to implement a Phase 1 trade agreement signed by the worlds two largest economies in January despite pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020