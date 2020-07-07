Left Menu
TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises worries

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:55 IST
TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises worries
TikTok said Tuesday it will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week

The company said in a statement that it had decided to halt operations "in light of recent events." TikTok's departure from Hong Kong comes as various social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter balk at the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities

The social media companies say they are assessing the ramifications of the national security law.

