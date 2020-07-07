Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unacademy acquires PrepLadder for USD 50 mn

Edu-tech firm Unacademy on Tuesday said it has acquired PrepLadder, a Chandigarh-based postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform, for USD 50 million (about Rs 374.6 crore). Started in 2016, PrepLadder specialises in medical examinations and provides access to education services and preparation material for exams such as NEET PG, AIIMS PG, NEET SS, and FMGE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:57 IST
Unacademy acquires PrepLadder for USD 50 mn
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@unacademy)

Edu-tech firm Unacademy on Tuesday said it has acquired PrepLadder, a Chandigarh-based postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform, for USD 50 million (about Rs 374.6 crore). The acquisition will help Unacademy expand its annual revenues by 15 per cent, it said. It will further strengthen the company's presence in medical entrance examination categories such as NEET PG and FMGE, Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said.

"Bringing PrepLadder on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the medical entrance examinations category. We have been working towards democratising education and this acquisition is a step towards achieving that goal," he added. The transaction will see the PrepLadder team - comprising 100-150 people - join Unacademy, Munjal said.

As a part of its inorganic growth strategy, Unacademy had recently acquired Kreatryx and taken over the custodianship of CodeChef. The Unacademy group consists of Unacademy, Unacademy Subscription, Wifistudy, Chamomile Tea with Toppers and Let's Crack it brands. Started in 2016, PrepLadder specialises in medical examinations and provides access to education services and preparation material for exams such as NEET PG, AIIMS PG, NEET SS, and FMGE. Founded by Deepanshu Goyal, Vitul Goyal, and Sahil Goyal, the company has expert educators teaching over 85,000 active subscribers. "Unacademy and PrepLadder are working towards the common goal of making quality education accessible to all. We believe that the synergies between both products will truly create a mark in the industry," Goyal said.

Munjal said Unacademy has recorded a 100 per cent increase in its paid subscriber base in the last 3 months and monthly watch time minutes has reached an all-time high of over 1 billion. Also, the average daily watch time across Unacademy platforms has witnessed a similar growth rate as students log onto digital platforms to continue their studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted. Additionally, over 5,25,000 learners attempted various mock tests on the platform for competitive examinations during this period, he said.

Bengaluru-based Unacademy currently has over 10,000 educators, more than 30 million learners, and caters to over 35 exam categories. It is backed by investors like Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC order police inquiry against doctor for helping accused, convicts come out of jail

A doctor, who was allegedly helping accused and convicts in getting bail or released from custody despite suspension of his licence, has come under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which directed the police to conduct an inquiry into the...

UK lagging behind on mandatory face masks, warns Nobel scientist Venki

Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, one of the UKs most prominent scientists and President of the Royal Society, on Tuesday warned that the country is lagging behind others in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread...

Filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah, best known for producing Rajesh Khanna-Tanuja starrer Mere Jeevan Saathi, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 76. According to Harish Shahs brother, Vinod Shah, the filmmaker ...

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven

A few hours after sundown last week, Thi Tu Luong dragged her suitcase down a side street in Tokyos business district, looking for the temple that would take her in for the night. Luong, a 22-year old Vietnamese worker, had just been fired ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020