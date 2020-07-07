Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh

The motor and cycling products retailer plunged 6.2% and was on track for its worst day in nearly a month as underlying sales fell 6.5% in its first quarter. The export-laden FTSE 100 was down 0.9% after climbing to near two-week high on Monday in the wake of a jump in Chinese blue-chip stocks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:03 IST
London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares slipped on Tuesday after marking a strong start to the week as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment, while Halfords tumbled after reporting a drop in quarterly sales despite remaining open during a nationwide lockdown. The motor and cycling products retailer plunged 6.2% and was on track for its worst day in nearly a month as underlying sales fell 6.5% in its first quarter.

The export-laden FTSE 100 was down 0.9% after climbing to near two-week high on Monday in the wake of a jump in Chinese blue-chip stocks. The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.5%, with banks , autos and travel and leisure stocks leading declines.

"Investors are getting back to the reality of rising coronavirus cases, which is causing some caution and fear to be back following yesterday's rally," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets in London. Aggressive global stimulus has partly powered a rebound in UK stock markets since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but the pace of gains has slowed in the past two months with economic figures still on shaky ground.

Data on Tuesday showed British house prices fell for a fourth month in a row in June, the longest run of monthly declines since 2010. Newspaper publisher Reach tumbled 11.0% and was set for its worst day in more than three months as it said it would cut about 550 jobs — 12% of its workforce — after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread fell 4.3% on reporting a 79% plunge in first-quarter sales as the COVID-19 lockdown shuttered most of its hotels in Britain and Germany. In a bright spot, online trading platform Plus500 jumped 7.7% to the top of the FTSE 250 after saying revenue in the first-half nearly quadrupled.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC order police inquiry against doctor for helping accused, convicts come out of jail

A doctor, who was allegedly helping accused and convicts in getting bail or released from custody despite suspension of his licence, has come under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which directed the police to conduct an inquiry into the...

UK lagging behind on mandatory face masks, warns Nobel scientist Venki

Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, one of the UKs most prominent scientists and President of the Royal Society, on Tuesday warned that the country is lagging behind others in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread...

Filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah, best known for producing Rajesh Khanna-Tanuja starrer Mere Jeevan Saathi, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 76. According to Harish Shahs brother, Vinod Shah, the filmmaker ...

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven

A few hours after sundown last week, Thi Tu Luong dragged her suitcase down a side street in Tokyos business district, looking for the temple that would take her in for the night. Luong, a 22-year old Vietnamese worker, had just been fired ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020