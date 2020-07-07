Left Menu
MX Player's latest series 'Mrs & Mr Kohli' is a story of couple who like to live it differently

Romance across generations has shifted to make way for modern love stories where couples do not hesitate to break stereotypes and define the new norm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:40 IST
Mrs & Mr Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/Mediawire): Romance across generations has shifted to make way for modern love stories where couples do not hesitate to break stereotypes and define the new norm. Exploring this paradigm shift is the new MX Exclusive and a Mirchi Play Original - 'Mrs & Mr. Kohli', a rom-com that explores love but with role reversals. This Punjabi web series is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will see Sara Kohli (played by Sara Gurpal) and Sapan Kohli (Essayed by Sahil Vedoliyaa) take us through a different perspective of love, expectations, fears, insecurities and the everyday shenanigans that this role reversal brings to their life.

The trailer of this six episodic series has just dropped and it chronicles the life of a married couple who have their 'expected' responsibilities swapped. The wife goes to work, while the husband is a homemaker. Sara and Sapan try to live life, not king size but differently. From dealing with a surprise guest who doesn't know he is a house husband to fighting over butter chicken and paneer, let's see what this unusual love story brings to our screens. "Even though the name of my character is Sara, she and I are two very different people. Having said that, we're both strong headed and ambitious. The show brings out the everyday banter and routine of a couple who have changed their responsibilities in the relationship. It's a different take yet fun and relatable," said Sara Gurpal, while talking about her character.

"In trying times like these, I'm glad that a show like ours can entertain and bring a quick smile to the audiences' face. The episodes are small, binge-able and a hatke take on new age relationships and I hope the audiences enjoy it as much as we did while working on it," said Sahil Vedoliyaa, while adding to this. 'Mr & Mrs Kohli' is written by Harsh Rana, directed by Dheeraj Padhiyar and is exclusively available on MX Player.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

