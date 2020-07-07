Videomeet plans to set up server in every state, expand overseas next yr

Online video conferencing app Videomeet plans to set up servers in every Indian state and expand business overseas from next year, top company official said on Tuesday. The company will start expansion across the country and enhance capacities from next month onward, Data Ingenious founder and CEO Ajay Data told reporters.

"We have seen 50,000 downloads in the last 15 days through word of mouth only. This morning onward download rates have increased. We want to set up servers near our customers. We will set up servers in every state," Data said. Data Ingenious, formerly Data Infosys, developed the Videomeet app after the government started a contest for development of Indian apps for web conferencing to support work from home during the lockdown.

According to the company, at the current capacity, Videomeet can host 2,000 participants in a session. "This morning, we reached a load of 500 people in a simultaneous session. People are using the app at different times of the day so they vacate the bandwidth for others. From August, we will start expanding the bandwidth to support more people in a session," Data said.

He expressed hope that the government will use its app to prevent data leakage and in being 'Vocal for Local'. "Besides slide or document sharing, users can stream music from online apps in a videomeet session. We will add more features as we grow. We will also come up with service for business organisations. Already some schools have started using our app for online classes," Data said.

He said the company will focus on the experience of users in India this year and start expanding to overseas markets from next year..