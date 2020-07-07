Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Minister meets heads of 23 CPSEs to discuss capex plans

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met CMDs of 23 CPSEs and emphasised the need for timely capital expenditure (capex) to give a boost to economic growth. of Atomic Energy, to review capital expenditure in this financial year," the finance ministry tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:18 IST
Finance Minister meets heads of 23 CPSEs to discuss capex plans

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met CMDs of 23 CPSEs and emphasised the need for timely capital expenditure (capex) to give a boost to economic growth. The combined capex target of these 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for the year 2020-21 is Rs 1,65,510 crore.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman held meeting through VC with Secretaries and CMDs of 23 CPSEs of @PetroleumMin , @MinOfPower , @CoalMinistry, @MinesMinIndia and Dept. of Atomic Energy, to review capital expenditure in this financial year," the finance ministry tweeted. The meeting was held as part of the series of meetings that the finance minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate economic growth.

During the meeting, the finance minister emphasised on timely capex by the CPSEs to give a boost to economic growth of the country, it said. "Encouraging CPSEs to perform better with timely achievement of targets, Finance Minister Smt.@nsitharaman said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of #COVID19," the ministry said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show and sought a...

IAF carries out night time patrol in eastern Ladakh; to maintain high-level of readiness: Sources

In a demonstration of its aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force is carrying out night time combat air patrols over the mountainous eastern Ladakh region as part of its decision to maintain a high-level of readiness notwithstanding disengagem...

Gadkari, Goyal, other ministers meet to discuss issues obstructing infra projects

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various hurdles coming in the way of execution of pending infrastructure projects, including those of highways. The meeting prominently took up a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020