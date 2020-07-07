Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St dips after five-day run on fears over virus surge

U.S. stocks have climbed despite an alarming rise in coronavirus cases as a surprise expansion in the U.S. service sector and a record job additions in June are among the slate of upbeat data recently that have bolstered views that an economic recovery is underway. The benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow Industrials have risen about 45% from their March lows and are now about 6% and 11% from their record levels hit in February.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:10 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St dips after five-day run on fears over virus surge

Wall Street's major indexes slipped on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's longest streak of gains this year as investors worried about the tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide.

Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, while Texas registered an all-time high in the number of people hospitalized at any one moment with COVID-19 for an eighth straight day. Energy stocks dropped 2% on worries over fuel demand while travel-related stocks, which were among the hardest hit during lockdowns, also fell. The S&P 1500 airlines index shed 4.2%.

The conundrum of growing cases and rising stock prices indicated that the liquidity from monetary stimulus is overriding fears over the immediate impact of coronavirus on the economy, said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares ETFs in New York. U.S. stocks have climbed despite an alarming rise in coronavirus cases as a surprise expansion in the U.S. service sector and a record job additions in June are among the slate of upbeat data recently that have bolstered views that an economic recovery is underway.

The benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow Industrials have risen about 45% from their March lows and are now about 6% and 11% from their record levels hit in February. The Nasdaq reclaimed its record high last month. The S&P 500 e-minis triggered a "golden cross" pattern, when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, which could portend more gains for stocks in the short term.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 208.12 points, or 0.79%, at 26,078.91, the S&P 500 was down 11.52 points, or 0.36%, at 3,168.20, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 6.22 points, or 0.06%, at 10,427.43. Gains for technology and communications services stocks capped declines on the S&P 500.

Novavax Inc jumped 30.6% as the U.S. government awarded $1.6 billion to the drugmaker to cover testing, commercialization and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine in the United States. Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd dropped 3.2% and 3.4% each, even as they announced a joint task force to help develop safety standards for restarting their businesses.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.77-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and nine new lows.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show and sought a...

IAF carries out night time patrol in eastern Ladakh; to maintain high-level of readiness: Sources

In a demonstration of its aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force is carrying out night time combat air patrols over the mountainous eastern Ladakh region as part of its decision to maintain a high-level of readiness notwithstanding disengagem...

Gadkari, Goyal, other ministers meet to discuss issues obstructing infra projects

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various hurdles coming in the way of execution of pending infrastructure projects, including those of highways. The meeting prominently took up a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020