Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tata Chemicals' recovery from COVID-19 impact is on track'

Even as Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL) was impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the company took steps to ensure that the recovery is on track including manufacturing of salt and soda ash, the company said at its 81st annual general meeting on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:23 IST
'Tata Chemicals' recovery from COVID-19 impact is on track'

Even as Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL) was impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the company took steps to ensure that the recovery is on track including manufacturing of salt and soda ash, the company said at its 81st annual general meeting on Tuesday. "Tata Chemicals has a global presence with manufacturing operations in four continents. In India, it was impacted by the nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19 pandemic, but it took steps to ensure that the recovery is on track," Bhaskar Bhat, non-executive director and chairman of TCL.

He was addressing shareholders at the Tata Chemicals' 81st annual general meeting (AGM), which was conducted via video conference. This was TCL's first AGM after the merger of the consumer business of the company with Tata Global Beverages.

Meanwhile, the company's manufacturing plant at Mithapur continued to manufacture Tata Salt without any disruption, he said. "The company produced over 3,08,000 tonnes of salt, over 25 per cent more than the production in the same period last year. Sales volumes were also higher than this period last year, recording a 42 per cent increase over the sales for the first quarter of 2019-20," he added.

The production of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate also recovered after an initial lull due to the lockdown, Bhat said. Soda ash sales volumes were just over 70 per cent and sodium bicarbonate sales volumes were 80 per cent of the sales for the corresponding period of 2019-20, he added.

Bhat said TCL's newer operations at Mambattu, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) were shut in March 2020 as per government directives. These sites started limited operations in May 2020 as per relaxations granted by local authorities and are currently meeting customer demand in full, he said.

Given the scale of their current operations, this would not have a material impact on the financials of the company, he added. Meanwhile, talking about the comppany's international operations, Bhat said its UK operations also did not witness any disruption in production or sales with the customer demand remaining at par or ahead of last year.

However, the export markets served by the US operation witnessed a slowdown in part due to COVID-19 restrictions in the markets serviced, he said. In Kenya, while there was no disruption in production related to coronavirus, despatches to customers in India and Sourtheast Asian countries were delayed for a period of time on account of complete or partial lockdowns in these regions, he added.

Further, he said the company's value-driven growth opportunity in the Bicarb space with brands in food, feed, pharma and specialty segments will entail scale and consolidation. TCL also intends to increase the production volume of its subsidiaries to maintain their market share, he said.

"Our strategy going forward will be to build scale and value in the businesses of soda ash, marine chemicals, silica and nano products, nutritional sciences, agri and energy sciences," he added..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI chief says China threatens families to coerce overseas critics to return to China

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday urged China-born people in the United States to contact the FBI if Chinese officials try to force them to return to China under a program of coercion that he said is led by Chinese President Xi Jinpi...

Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers

Wirecards administrator said on Tuesday that more than 100 investors have expressed interest in buying the collapsed German payments firms core business and holdings.The firm filed for insolvency last month owing creditors 4 billion euros 4...

IOC receives Green Building Leadership Award

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Tuesday announced that its new headquarters in Lausanne has been awarded the European 2020 US Green Building Council USGBC Leadership Award. Olympic House, which also holds the rigorous LEED Platin...

Day after monuments reopen post lockdown, footfalls barely touch 100 at most sites

A day after monuments across the country reopened their doors for visitors following a gap of more than three months amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, only a handful of people visited these sites. The Archaeological Survey of India ASI whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020