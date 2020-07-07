Left Menu
Development News Edition

Krishi Vigyan Kendras have important role in educating farmers about soil testing: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have an important role to play in educating farmers about soil testing as well as right usage of pesticides and fertilisers to boost crop productivity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:13 IST
Krishi Vigyan Kendras have important role in educating farmers about soil testing: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have an important role to play in educating farmers about soil testing as well as right usage of pesticides and fertilisers to boost crop productivity. He said the government is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

The minister was addressing through video conference after laying the foundation stone of the administrative building of the KVK at Dataganj in the Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said. Tomar said the government has brought ordinances and other legal reforms in the agriculture sector, enabling farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country at remunerative prices by removing all restrictions.

The minister said there are 86 per cent small and marginal farmers in the country, who should all have access to government schemes, programmes and facilities. KVKs and scientists have an important role to play in ensuring this, he added.

Tomar stressed the "important role of the KVKs in ensuring that farmers give attention to soil health testing, refrain from using excessive pesticides, save water in irrigation and increase their crop production". He said KVKs also have a leading role to play in increasing cluster farming.

It was informed in the conference that there are 720 KVKs in the country and 151 climate smart villages, which present technical models under different conditions, the statement said..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mary Trump's book offers devastating portrayal of US president

President Donald Trumps niece offered a devastating portrayal of him in a book that credits a perfect storm of catastrophes for exposing the president at his worst. Mary L Trump, a psychologist, writes that the coronavirus pandemic, the pos...

Delhi govt to collect feedback from COVID-19 survivors

The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated COVID hospitals. The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID hospita...

Jio Platform gets Rs 43,574 cr from Facebook for 9.99% stake sale

Jio Platforms, the parent firm of Reliance Jio, has received Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook-owned Jaadhu Holdings, LLC for 9.99 per cent stake in the company, Reliance Industries said on Tuesday. The deal between Jio Platforms and F...

In bilateral talks, India raises with US its decision on foreign students' visas

India on Tuesday raised with the US its decision to withdraw US visas from foreign students whose courses moved fully online even as the two countries held extensive talks covering a range of issues like ongoing threats to the rules-based i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020