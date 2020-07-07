Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's NOC says oil blockade to halve oil output in coming years

The bank said it had allocated 1.2 billion dinars to NOC as "an exceptional budget" item, as well as $1.55 billion to cover fuel subsidies and expenses. NOC said some field damage was permanent, with expected water encroachment at the Sara oilfield and a decrease in well productivity that meant some wells would have to be shutdown.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:19 IST
Libya's NOC says oil blockade to halve oil output in coming years
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday that a forced shutdown in production since January was expected to result in output dropping to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 from about 1.2 million bpd achieved at the start of 2020.

The shutdown, which NOC said had led to $6.5 billion in lost production, is the result of a blockade imposed in January by eastern-based forces during a civil war that erupted amid the chaos after Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011. NOC said in a statement on its website that production would be cut in half by 2022 "in the absence of an immediate restart of oil production and because of the state's failure to provide the requested budget".

The Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya said on Tuesday the blockade had caused $7 billion of losses so far, with oil revenues in the first half of 2020 at 2.17 billion dinars ($1.56 billion), about 85% lower than same period of last year. The bank said it had allocated 1.2 billion dinars to NOC as "an exceptional budget" item, as well as $1.55 billion to cover fuel subsidies and expenses.

NOC said some field damage was permanent, with expected water encroachment at the Sara oilfield and a decrease in well productivity that meant some wells would have to be shutdown. The company said it would have to conduct work on 160 to 260 wells, at a cost of $50 million to $100 million, in addition to costs related to maintenance and repairs on the pipeline network and other equipment.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-MLS ready to resume season as COVID-19 takes toll

Major League Soccer will resume its 25th anniversary season on Wednesday in Orlando with a tournament that has already been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak as reigning league MVP Carlos Vela and the entire FC Dallas club are sitting out.A...

Locust control operations carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in country

Locust control operations were carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Haryana and Bihar from April 11 till July 6, 2020, accordi...

Marriage of convenience: what Mexico's leftist leader gets out of Trump

When Mexicos leader enters the White House to meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, he will do so not only as a hostage to the whims of his U.S. counterpart but also as partner in an unlikely alliance that has benefited both men.Once vo...

Failure of Modi govt's policies has led to serious employment problem for Indians: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Indians are facing a serious employment problem both at home and abroad due to the failure of the Modi governments policies. Congress general secretary Organisation KC Venugopal said after Indians were h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020