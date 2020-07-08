Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skootr revolutionizes the office sector with its Reverse Office model

Skootr, India's only home-grown 'premium managed office space' provider, today announced the launch of its revolutionary 'Reverse Office' model for enterprises looking at optimizing their current real estate portfolio.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:37 IST
Skootr revolutionizes the office sector with its Reverse Office model
Skootr. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Skootr, India's only home-grown 'premium managed office space' provider, today announced the launch of its revolutionary 'Reverse Office' model for enterprises looking at optimizing their current real estate portfolio. With the launch of this model, Skootr has become the first flexible workspace operator in India to offer a path-breaking solution in optimizing the occupied real estate in the office sector.

The unprecedented disruption and revenue loss inflicted by a never-seen-before biological threat in the shape of COVID-19 has forced many organizations across the globe to rethink their workspace requirements and the costs incurred in non-core business activities. The many challenges that concern enterprises right now include workforce restructuring, wanting to cut down on heavy rentals but stuck in lock-in periods with developers at expensive properties, maintaining business continuity as the number of employees operating remotely rise, wanting to save overhead costs of administration and maintenance, redundancies due to under-utilization or poor management of asset, and looking for better flexibility in terms of commitment when making shifts during this transitional phase.

As worrisome and troubled the times are, the current situation calls for an innovative solution that can help enterprises maintain financial agility while reducing overhead costs. "Re-thinking, re-engineering, and innovation have always been at the core of anything we do at Skootr. Our team brainstormed over the last couple of months to find solutions that can optimize the tremendous potential of the existing asset within the commercial real estate sector. With a change in the workforce dynamics due to the growing popularity of work-from-home, enterprises are looking at optimally utilizing the existing real estate with the restructured workforce. The 'Reverse Office' model offers them a unique solution to this complex requirement in a timely and cost-effective manner," said Puneet Chandra, Co-founder, and Director, Skootr Offices on the launch.

Skootr's Reverse Office marquee accommodates three different models, Reverse with Anchor: Enterprises can maximize their returns on the existing lease by surrendering their entire portfolio to Skootr and signing a new lease which gives them the freedom and flexibility to twist their conventional lease and shift to a managed office lease. Under the new lease agreement, the enterprise gets to retain the office space they need from the entire area and the remaining space is subleased to other enterprises through Skootr. The entire process is complete in a stipulated time.

Consolidation: An ideal solution for large enterprises looking to consolidate offices spread across geography to accommodate the manpower at one place and save on the operational costs incurred with multiple locations. Skootr re-engineers a set of assets in an organization's existing real estate portfolio to offer a consolidated solution that is tailor-made and adapted to a corporate's requirement. Reverse & Relocate: Enterprises looking at reducing their rental payments considerably by shifting their office to a nearby location with lesser rentals. With a huge chunk of the workforce operating remotely, enterprises are looking at optimizing the overhead expenses and costs associated with non-core business activity. The cost associated with office upkeep and rents can be saved with this model.

"We wanted to challenge the redundancies within the sector and find ways to offer better flexibility to enterprises as we steer through this global crisis. While conducting our market research, we realized that the Indian subcontinent accounts for a huge market for this model where a majority of Grade A asset belongs to central business districts, a niche in which Skootr operates. In the current times, we feel it is pivotal for flexible workspace providers to analyze and reflect on what the enterprises actually need, create mutually-benefitting opportunities and then offer tailored solutions in conjunction with those needs," added Chandra. Reverse Office by Skootr, presents an unconventional way of looking at leases in the office sector and offers a win-win solution for all stakeholders.

Developers get a sense of assurance from a consistent flow of rental income, better tenancy ratio, saved costs on property maintenance, layouts, and restructuring of assets while exercising control over the portfolio. Enterprises save anywhere between 20 per cent to 50 per cent of maintenance and administration costs based on surrendered area, optimized rentals while enjoying the flexibility to scale up and take smaller portions of real estate within the same vicinity as and when required.

Important Links SkootrOne App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.skootr.android&hl=en_IN

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong bans protest anthem in schools as fears over freedoms intensify

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday banned school students from singing of Glory to Hong Kong, the unofficial anthem of the pro-democracy protest movement, just hours after Beijing set up its new national security bureau in the Chinese-ruled...

AORUS Team Up With NVIDIA for a South Asia Tournament in Valorant, Call of Duty, and PUBG

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- GIGABYTE AORUS is proud to team up with NVIDIA to host the AORUS South Asia Cup starting in July. The AORUS South Asia Cup will feature 1 month full of action-packed competitions with Valorant, Call of ...

IMTMA Supports Indian Machine Tools for MSME Tool Rooms

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Recently, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME with a view to modernize Tools Rooms and Training Centers had floated a tender with the assistance of the World Bank to ac...

India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers

Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean chief executive, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the companys south India chemical plant killed 12. The arrests were made under a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020