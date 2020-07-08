Barclays and Unreasonable Select 1mg Technologies to Receive $100,000 Grant in Support of COVID-19 Related Work

1mg Technologies has been awarded a $100,000 grant in recognition of the exceptional work being undertaken in addressing the immediate and long term challenges resulting from the effects of the global pandemic. Unreasonable Impact COVID-19 Response is a new initiative launched by Barclays and Unreasonable Group awarding $100,000 grants each to ten Unreasonable ventures that have pivoted their businesses to combat challenges related to COVID-19.

The grant is designed to support and amplify the impact of the work 1mg Technologies is doing. The initiative was launched as a direct response to the outbreak of COVID-19 and is an extension of Unreasonable Impact, the unique multi-year partnership between the two companies supporting growth-stage entrepreneurs across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions solving many of the world's most pressing issues.

1mg was chosen by a selection committee for the meaningful work they are doing in India of ensuring access to healthcare essential services at home such as the delivery of medicines at home for millions of families in India, COVID-19 testing, etc. 1mg is helping families stay at home and stay safe. Prashant Tandon, 1mg's Co-founder & CEO said, "We are extremely happy to receive this global recognition and grant. Our frontliners are working non-stop amidst the pandemic to ensure millions of families have access to healthcare services at their doorsteps. Our courageous fleet of frontliners continues to serve our nation selflessly and this recognition further strengthens our belief in the advantages of digital-led healthcare models." 1mg's Co-founder & CEO will join the nine other recipients at a live virtual event, The Unreasonable Impact COVID-19 Response Global Summit, created with Barclays on July 8th where he will have a chance to share his team's exceptional work with a global audience. Joe McGrath, Barclays' Global Head of Banking, commented, "Through Unreasonable Impact, we set out to help entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level. They are already tackling almost impossible-sounding challenges, so when COVID-19 took hold we weren't surprised that they would point their talent and drive towards responding to the pandemic. We're in awe of the speed that they've pivoted their businesses and of the positive impact that they've already made, so we're delighted to be able to support them through the Unreasonable Impact COVID-19 Response." Daniel Epstein, Founder and CEO of Unreasonable Group, added, "Unreasonable Impact was co-created with Barclays with a shared intention to support and scale up entrepreneurial solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. The global impact of COVID-19 is unlike any challenge any of us has seen in our lifetimes. Setting up the COVID-Response to support and amplify ventures leveraging business to combat challenges related to the pandemic is a natural extension of our mission. We are humbled to be supporting the exceptional workof1mg Technologies." For more information and to register to attend the Global Summit, visit https://unreasonablegroup.com/initiatives/unreasonable-impact/covid-global-summit/ Full list of ventures selected: 1MG Technologies: India's leading mobile healthcare platform with over 9 million downloads and 33 million monthly visits 80 Acres Farms: Converting urban spaces in ultra efficient indoor farms that produce accessible, tasty and affordable local food year round Airlabs: Transforming polluted cities into clean air zones by removing 95% nitrogen dioxide along with all other pollutants from air Day Owl: Turning trash from the poorest neighbourhoods in the world into purpose filled recycled fabrics Ecoware: Creating 100% biodegradable eco-friendly and compostable certified food packaging and garbage bags eFishery: Creating the future of aquaculture with an IoT smart feeding technology to help hundreds of millions of farmers at the bottom of the pyramid Globechain: Creating the world's largest reuse marketplace that connects corporates to charities and people to redistribute unwanted items Nanobiosym: Using nanotechnology to empower people worldwide with rapid affordable and portable diagnostic information about their own health Olio: connecting neighbours and local shops so surplus food and other household items can be shared rather than thrown away Zero Mass: Making drinking water an ultimate resource with SOURCE, a set of panels that make water from air About Unreasonable Impact, created with Barclays Unreasonable Impact is an innovative multi-year multi-geographic partnership between Barclays and Unreasonable Group to launch the world's first global network focused on scaling up entrepreneurial solutions that will help employ thousands worldwide in the emerging green economy. To date, the more than 100 ventures that comprise the global cohort operate in more than 180 countries, have raised over $2.1bn USD in funding, have generated over $2bn USD in revenue, and have created more than 30,000 net new jobs since joining Unreasonable Impact. For more information, please visit www.unreasonableimpact.com.

About Barclays Barclays is a British universal bank. The company is diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Barclays' businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by their service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.home.barclays.

About Unreasonable Group Bringing together a global network of entrepreneurs, investors, creatives and business leaders, Unreasonable acts as a catalytic platform for entrepreneurs tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges facing us today. From designing highly curated immersive programs, facilitating access to a global network of mentors to operating a private equity fund and providing advanced storytelling and media activities, Unreasonable operates at the highest intersection of business and impact. It is uniquely positioned to support growth stage entrepreneurs solving key global environmental and social challenges to scale up through the deployment of knowledge, networks and capital. For more information about Unreasonable, please visit www.unreasonablegroup.com.

About 1mg Technologies Pvt Ltd With over 18 million app downloads and 160 million monthly page views, 1mg has made its mark across the country for being a pioneer in the digital healthcare space, and boasts of being a trusted player in the segment. Offering seamless healthcare services, authentic health-related products and tight quality-control across the touch points, it is one of India's leading digital consumer healthcare platforms, providing Allopathic, Ayurvedic, Homeopathic medicines and nutritional supplements as well as diagnostic services from certified labs delivered to your doorstep. For more information, please visit https://www.1mg.com/