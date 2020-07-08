AORUS Team Up With NVIDIA for a South Asia Tournament in Valorant, Call of Duty, and PUBG

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS is proud to team up with NVIDIA to host the AORUS South Asia Cup starting in July. The AORUS South Asia Cup will feature 1 month full of action-packed competitions with Valorant, Call of Duty, and PUBG. Top teams from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will have a chance to seize the total USD$6000 prize pool. "We are excited to partner with NVIDIA on the AORUS South Asia Cup, AORUS as a brand for gamers always aim at providing the best gaming experience to the gamers. AORUS South Asia Cup is a good opportunity to team up gamers across countries, and share passionate moments," said Kate Hung, South Asia Marketing Manager of GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD With the popularity of First Person Shooters games in South Asia, AORUS South Asia Cup will consist of Valorant, Call of Duty, and PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. For first-person shooter gamers, higher frame rates let gamers see things earlier and gives the gamer a better chance of hitting the target. GIGABYTE / AORUS, a leading manufacturer of graphic cards, and hardware solutions always thrive to deliver the best quality products together with gamers to excel in-game.

The AORUS South Asia Cup will kick off on July 13th, 2020 with Valorant which will be opened for all game enthusiasts from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka can participate. The top two teams from each region for Valorant and Call of Duty will qualify for a round robin group matches and top 5 teams from each country will qualify for Finals in PUBG. In addition to the tournament, AORUS South Asia Cup also invited streamers to form an influencer team vs. qualified final Teams. Two qualified final teams can have a chance to compete with influencer team before the final happens.

For more information on AORUS South Asia Cup and to participate, players can register here : https://in.aorus.com/event-detail.php?i=1543 Fans who would like to watch the Show Match, Quarter Final, and Finals. Make sure to follow AORUS INDIA Facebook and Youtube channel and visit AORUS event page for more detail. AORUS India Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AorusIN/ AORUS India Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/aorusindia Tournament Timeline Qualifiers to Quarter Final: July 14th, 2020- July 29th, 2020 Show Match: Aug 4th , 2020 - Aug 6th, 2020 Finals: Aug 8th , 2020 Show Match Game Play Time KOL team Valorant Aug 5th Rakazone, Joblessfreak, Gunshot, Mili Kya Mili Live, Ishtiaque Ish7 Hossain Call of Duty - Warzone Aug 4th Rakazone , Ankkita C PUBG PC Aug 6th Mili Kya Mili Live, Gunshot, Ishtiaque Ish7 Hossain, , Ankkita C

