Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karur Vysya Bank in strategic partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) said on Wednesday it has entered into a corporate agency partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life to offer life insurance solutions to the bank's customers.

ANI | Karur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:56 IST
Karur Vysya Bank in strategic partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
The insurer's products will be available at the bank's 780 branch offices spread across India.. Image Credit: ANI

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) said on Wednesday it has entered into a corporate agency partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life to offer life insurance solutions to the bank's customers. Under the partnership, all retail and group products of Bajaj Allianz Life will be made available to the bank's customers, including savings, retirement, investment, protection and critical illness life insurance products.

The insurer's products will be available at the bank's 780 branch offices spread across India. KVB has been aligned with Bajaj Allianz to market their non-life products for the past 17 years, said J Natarajan, KVB's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"When KVB wanted to provide additional options to customers for their life insurance needs, Bajaj Allianz Life emerged as a natural choice. KVB has been attracting new clientele through its end-to-end paperless digital journey by granting in-principle sanctions for retail loans in 15 minutes," he said in a statement. Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life, said the company will leverage tech-enabled servicing solutions and comprehensive life insurance products to serve KVB customers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Happiest bday my Iron Lady': Riddhima Kapoor on mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoors daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flooded Instagram with several pictures of herself with her superstar mother as she turned 62 on Wednesday. Riddhima, who flew to Mumbai from Delhi earlier this year following her s...

India’s UNSC priorities find ‘resonance’ in declaration to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary

Indias priorities for its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council has found resonance in a draft declaration finalised to commemorate the global bodys 75th anniversary, echoing New Delhis calls for a strong mand...

Tennis-Kyrgios rants at Thiem for defending Adria players

Australias Nick Kyrgios has slammed Dominic Thiem for defending players who competed at the ill-fated Adria Tour and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Kyrgios has repeatedly criticised organisers and players at the abandoned event ...

German bond yields above 1-week low; EU meeting eyed

German government bond yields slipped towards a one-week low on Wednesday as weaker global stock markets prompted a bout of risk aversion after a rally in risky assets in recent weeks.With little important economic data on the calendar, bon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020